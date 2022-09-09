Dulux’s Colour Forecast 2023 has been born from the desire to live simply and authentically. Introducing three new palettes titled Balance, Connect and Revive, the company has looked to strip away the unnecessary and hone in on the meaningful qualities that colours possess.

Dulux’s curation, led by Colour and Communication Manager Andrea Lucena-Orr and Colour Forecaster and Stylist Bree Leech, has been the result of extensive research undertaken by the pair. Lucena-Orr says that the trends are identified and effectively translated for Australian interiors.

“We are influenced by what happens in Europe and the main interior fairs. There’s plenty of considerations made into fashion, macro trends and what’s happening politically and financially. All of these things have an effect on what we design and the colours we resonate with. Once we have that information we filter it for the Australian market.”

The paint brand has capitalised on society’s current desire to bond with the environment, with warm, earthy neutrals, natural textures and a number of brighter hues. Leech says sustainability is a key component of all three palettes.

“We’re reframing our relationship with material things – it’s no longer enough that a piece is beautiful, it needs to earn its place in our homes,” she says.

“Sustainability is beginning to feel more personal; we don’t just want to know that pieces are made in a way that’s gentle on the environment, but to understand the journey they have taken before arriving in our lives – for example, by choosing traceable fabrics or learning the maker’s story. As a result, there continues to be a renewed interest in the handcrafted and pieces with a story to tell.”

Balance (pictured top, above) features an array of marine blues, soft greens and accents of deep garnet that evokes the beauty and fluidity of the ocean and shoreline. Velvet and silk, curvaceous furniture and abstract art ideally pairs with the palette.

“Balance is very much inspired by a ‘less is more’ philosophy, with minimal detailing and a restrained approach to decorating. Instead, the focus is on immersive colour and the beauty of complex, structured patterns found in nature, such as a simple seashell or fern frond,” says Leech.

The earthy, biophilic characteristics of Dulux’s findings are on show with Connect (pictured below). Featuring tones of moss, wasabi, sandstone, muddied yellow-green and burnt charcoal, the Dulux Connect palette is all about fostering our relationship with the great outdoors. Textures including timber, leather, rattan and stone top the list of elements to be paired with Connect.

“It speaks of calm, comfort and an honest approach to living, and brings in many of the pastimes we experienced during lockdown, such as hiking, cooking, quilting and gardening. Muddied yellow-green has something of a nostalgic, country-house feel, cinnamon is grounding, whilst rich, purple-brown adds an indulgent and contemporary twist,” says Lucena-Orr.

Dulux’s final palette, Revive (pictured below), is all about lifting the mood. Rose pink, breezy blue, sunshine yellow and burnt orange headline a list of colours that bring a lighter touch to the contemporary interior.

“The brighter Revive palette is all about living for today and celebrating what life’s meant to be: having fun with people and interiors in any space. You can see what colour does emotively for people as well. Colour lifts people, and by having it in your interior it gives the interior an emotive quality,” Lucena-Orr says.

“Pairing retro influences with futuristic features, such as pixel patterns and digital art, the Revive palette cleverly merges the past and present. And with its colourful, look-at-me accent walls and statement seating, it creates the perfect Instagrammable moment.”

Dulux’s forecast for 2023 is effectively a guide for designers and homeowners to begin giving their homes the colour treatment. To view Dulux’s forecasts for colour trends in 2023 in full, click here.