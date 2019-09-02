Introducing Dulux Colour Forecast 2020 palettes

The Dulux Colour Forecast 2020 is expressed throughfour nature-inspired tonal palettes that represent the essence of 21st century trends, not only in design terms but also in a global context.

It consists of four distinct palettes, plus a key palette of additional highlight colours, which have been distilled into one unifying theme: Essence.

According to Andrea Lucena-Orr from Dulux, the colours are mostly muted with a natural feel that’s balanced out by selected striking accents and saturated hues.

Grounded

The Grounded palette has colours pared back to their core essence. Minimal tonal variations and an earthy focus promote comfort and familiarity in an aesthetic that allows natural textures to come to the fore.

“It is a natural soft and subtle palette that helps to create a sense of light, calmness and relaxation in any space,” explains Lucena-Orr.

Dulux Colour Forecast 2020 Grounded Palette

Indulge

Indulge continues the theme of earthiness, with an emphasis on warmth and luxury – the suite of hues in this palette promotes escapism via immersive, romantic interiors.

“It is our richest and most colourful palette,” says Lucena-Orr, who saw Arper, Moroso and Studio Pepe echoing the theme during the Milan Fair. “Its warmth and sophistication are derived from deep earthy tans and corals and can be injected with the racy ‘Red Rebel’ for a passionate twist.”

Dulux Colour Forecast 2020 Indulge Palette

Comeback

This palette takes inspiration from the centenary of the Bauhaus movement and the reissuing of classic pieces by major design houses. Comeback is a palette that embraces nostalgia and fuses it with contemporary references.

Its hues provide what Lucena-Orr describes as “a refreshing change”, particularly the spectrum of blues and teals – colours that also stood out at Design Week. Strong, contrastingly warm reds and deep yellows complement, giving more than a nod to the graphically bold Bauhaus.

Dulux Colour Forecast 2020 Comeback Palette

Cultivate

The fourth palette comes full circle, returning to nature and the essence of life. Cultivate combines botanically inspired, calming shades of green with a sprinkle of highlight colours that echo the harmony of the natural world. Complementary design elements feature transparent materials, such as coloured glass or iridescent resins, and a restrained Japanese-inspired aesthetic that subtly wove its way through the styling elements of Zanotta and Arper in Milan.

Dulux Colour Forecast 2020 Cultivate Palette

Dulux Highlights

The 2020 Dulux Colour Forecast features a highlight palette, offering a limited range of four key colours: Primary Blue, 70s Fuchsia, Orange-Red and Acid Yellow. These highlights allow personalisation of the four major palettes through bespoke applications and unique expression.