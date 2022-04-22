The Museum of the Future, the latest iconic landmark in Dubai, continues to draw, engage and enthral visitors as it takes them on a futuristic journey of imagination, creativity and discovery.

Designed by award-winning architect Shaun Killa of Killa Design for the Dubai Future Foundation, the larger-than-life living museum, described as the ‘most beautiful building on Earth’, is a torus-shaped pillarless structure with an elliptical void in the centre that stands out on the city’s skyline as a 77-metre tall architectural and engineering marvel.

“The primary inspiration of the Museum of the Future was to create a form that represents the client’s vision of the future, where the physical building with its exhibition floors represents our understanding of the ‘future’ as we know it today and for the next 5 to 10 years,” Killa explains.

Sited atop a green hill on a prime location adjacent to the Emirates Towers along a busy 14-lane highway, the Museum of the Future is an expressive and dynamic landmark, comprised of three main parts: the green hill, the building and the void.

“The green hill represents the earth, with solidity, permanence, and rootedness in place, time and history,” says Killa. It also elevates the building in a calm and unobtrusive way above the metro line and creates greenery in elevation that is uncommon in Dubai.

“The glimmering, futuristic upper building represents mankind, with all of its strength, artistry and ability to create in harmony with its surroundings. This is formed by the bold shape, which emerges from the hill, covered with the Arabic calligraphy about the future.”

According to Killa, the elliptical void within the upper structure represents what we do not yet know, and that the people who seek the unknown will continue to innovate and discover to help guide humanity towards a better future.

The striking facade serves as a canvas for inspirational quotes by the Ruler of Dubai, HH Sheikh Mohammed, which are intricately 3D mapped onto the curved skin using a complex process involving mould-making machines, digital imaging technology and CNC routers. Designed by Emirati artist Mattar bin Lahej, this artistic calligraphy, which expresses a message of hope for the future, also serves as glass windows during the day while at night, the facade is illuminated by 14,000 metres of LED light lines.

The engraved facade is made out of stainless steel and consists of 1,024 panels, covering a total surface area of 17,600 square metres. Built without columns, the futuristic form uses a network of steel tubes intersecting diagonally and welded together to create an outer frame to which concrete and cladding are attached. Killa used parametric design and BIM software to create the most efficient design for the building, while 3D modelling software was used to embed the calligraphy onto the surface.

Across its six exhibition floors, the museum takes its visitors on an experiential journey that transports them to the year 2071, with each floor dedicated to distinct experiences.

The museum is not only a visual and artistic beacon, but also sets new innovative benchmarks, says Killa. Sustainability was a major driver throughout the design and build journey. This public building has achieved LEED Platinum status through the use of many design innovations including passive solar architecture, low-energy and low-water engineering solutions, recovery strategies for both energy and water, and building integrated renewables. By ensuring that more than two-thirds of the structure is situated under the green plateau, the building is protected against radiation from the harsh desert sun.

Killa believes the distinctive features of the design will create a timeless landmark that will be a shining example for all future low carbon buildings in the UAE.

Image source: Killa Design