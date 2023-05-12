Drone shot gives look at new CDU structure

Recently captured drone footage has offered a glimpse of the top of the future Charles Darwin University (CDU) Education and Community Precinct – designed by MODE – located in the Darwin CBD.

The footage, taken by builder Halikos, gives a sky high perspective of the building. CDU Vice-Chancellor Scott Bowman says that once completed, the building will provide a number of educational, economic and community-centred benefits to Darwin and the Northern Territory.

“The precinct is hard to miss when you’re driving down Cavenagh street in the Darwin CBD, and soon it will be a drawcard not only for Territorians, but for people coming from interstate and overseas for a unique education,” he says.

“As a gateway into the city, this new campus will make the statement that Darwin is the leading location for higher education and scientific research in Northern Australia.”

Some 606 cubic metres were poured last month across the sixth level, with hydraulics, mechanical ductwork, fire services, electrical and communications all recently installed and progressing well up the structure.

“The new campus will support our students and academics with state-of-the-art facilities to enhance education, and will ensure NT businesses have the skilled workforce they need now and into the future,” Bowman continues.

“We are looking forward to a great Topping Out ceremony, celebrating the completion of the superstructure in the dry season.”

The building is expected to top out in the next month. Once complete next year, the structure will provide first-rate teaching and learning spaces for CDU, a new purpose-built home for the Northern Territory Library and vibrant community spaces to increase the city’s liveability.

Completion is on schedule for 2024.