Leading Sydney-based architectural practice Drew Dickson Architects has won the design competition for a mixed use building at 58 Anderson Street in Chatswood, NSW.

Described as a project that focuses on identity, community and amenity, the 18-storey mixed use development is intended to appear ‘impossibly thin’ and, from some angles, to resemble the Flatiron Building in New York, according to Drew Dickson director Lauren Honey.

“The design appears to represent an excellent response to the constraints of the site within its local context and is also an excellent response to the brief,” the competition’s jury commented.

The building will be developed on a 550sqm triangular site. According to the architects, the building “will be instantly recognisable from every angle, as the tower changes form and emphasis through the use of different external materials in response to context, orientation and internal function”.

“Our scheme can be distilled into three simple words: excellence, innovation and uniqueness. Our main goals are to understand the building as a catalyst for promoting interaction and community, focusing on people’s health and wellbeing, and adding value to the site and the products,” the studio noted.