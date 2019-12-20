Draft changes to Green Star rating tool redefine sustainability

The Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA) has released draft credits for their Green Star for New Buildings rating tool. The revised standards establish detailed requirements to redefine sustainability for new buildings and major refurbishments.

With the release of the draft changes, GBCA builds on nearly two decades of world leadership across Australia to reset sustainability for buildings in the 21st century.

Following the application of Green Star for New Buildings, any building awarded a 6 Star Green Star rating will have zero operational carbon emissions, 5 Star Green Star buildings will be net zero ready, and 4 Star Green Star buildings will provide a new entry point for sustainable buildings, demanding 10 percent less upfront and operational emissions than current National Construction Code 2019 requirements.

Describing the proposed changes to the rating tools as a step-change, GBCA head of market transformation, Jorge Chapa says, “We’ve strengthened existing certification requirements, established new benchmarks for carbon emissions, and created a broader, more ambitious and holistic approach to sustainability in buildings.

“The product of an exhaustive consultation process, the proposed credits reflect industry demand for Green Star to continue to drive innovation and leadership across the supply chain while also responding to the increasing momentum created by global and market drivers for change."

GBCA has introduced eight categories to more accessibly define a building’s sustainability, and also deliver healthy, resilient and positive places for people and nature, built responsibly by leaders, Chapa explained.

There are a number of draft credits within these categories that all buildings seeking a Green Star rating are expected to comply with; these are proposed as new minimum expectations for every Green Star-rated building.

The latest changes also simplify the delivery of a Green Star building through easier documentation, certification and increasing digitalisation.

GBCA invites all stakeholders to share their views on the draft credits. Feedback is invited until the end of February 2020.

Image: UNSW