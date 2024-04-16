Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Draft BTR legislation could lead to 160,000 new homes: Property Council
shareShare

Draft BTR legislation could lead to 160,000 new homes: Property Council

The recently drafted legislation for build-to-rent housing stock released by the Federal Government has been endorsed by the Property Council of Australia, who say that the changes to tax settings will assist in reaching the desired housing targets set by the Albanese-led cabinet.
Jarrod Reedie
Jarrod Reedie

16 Apr 2024 2m read View Author

Draft-BTR-legislation-160-000-new-homes-1732001499.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

The recently drafted legislation for build-to-rent housing stock released by the Federal Government has been endorsed by the Property Council of Australia, who say that the changes to tax settings will assist in reaching the desired housing targets set by the Albanese-led cabinet.

The changes to tax settings, which includes the implementation of a 15 percent managed investment trust (MIT) withholding rate without an affordable housing mandate could lead to an additional 150,000 apartments between now and 2033. If an affordable housing component was added to a 10 percent MIT withholding rate, it could see 10,000 affordable homes created by developers for essential workers.

Property Council Group Executive Policy and Advocacy Matthew Kandelaars believes that the finer details of the final legislative documents will define the success of the National Housing Accord.

“The enormous potential of a 150,000-apartment pipeline hangs in the balance and there's only one chance to get this legislation right,” he says.

“Affordable housing is a crucial part of a broader housing mix, which is why we proposed an additional model that would protect the pipeline of 150,000 BTR apartments and deliver a further 10,000 affordable rental apartments at no extra cost to the taxpayer.

“The purpose of reducing the managed investment trust withholding rate from 30 to 15 per cent – which we welcomed – was to ensure that build-to-rent projects were put on a level playing field with other asset classes.

“Even with the best of intentions, drafting missteps could risk the delivery of high-amenity, securely tenured homes backed by the institutional capital that's critical to deliver the homes our nation desperately needs.

The Property Council says it hopes to work alongside the government to ensure the potential 160,000 additional homes will be realised.

Image: The Briscoe, designed by Rothelowman.

  • Popular Articles
  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

  • Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?
    Sustainability

    Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap