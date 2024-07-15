Akoya, a newly completed luxury apartment building in Greenwich on Sydney’s North Shore, is now ready for occupation with residents, mostly downsizers from the local area, preparing to move into the boutique development.

Developed by privately owned investment company Alceon in partnership with NGS Super, Akoya is designed by Marchese Partners Architects with construction by multi-award-winning Stevens Construction. The development maintains its exclusivity by offering just 39 apartments in one, two and three-bedroom layouts.

“With only 39 apartments in the building, Akoya is more like a private residential club than an apartment building,” says development director Todd Campling.

“We went for quality over quantity with this build with a focus on creating luxuriously appointed 3-bedroom residences with jaw dropping views and unrivalled amenities.”

The boutique complex has more than 700sqm of residents-only amenities including an on-site concierge, in-house bar, private library, golf simulator room, cinema, and rooftop retreat with fire-pits.

“Akoya is certainly the most unique property I’ve had the pleasure of selling in my 30 years in real estate on the North Shore,” says Ray White director Tim Abbott.

“To see this level of luxury in such a boutique block has been a real attraction for buyers who feel that they’ve bought into not just an apartment building but a like-minded community,” says Abbott.

About 95% of buyers are downsizers from the local area who want to stay in their neighbourhood.

“Funnily enough, a lot of the purchasers actually know each other. Some have encouraged friends to buy so there’s already a feeling of knowing your neighbours,” Campling adds.

