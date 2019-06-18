Double honour for Canberra home extension at ACT Architecture Awards

Double honour for Canberra home extension at ACT Architecture AwardsA home extension project designed by Austin Maynard Architects won the top award at the Australian Institute of Architects 2019 ACT Architecture Awards.
A home extension project designed by Austin Maynard Architects won the top award at the Australian Institute of Architects 2019 ACT Architecture Awards. Austin Maynard Architects was presented the prestigious Canberra Medallion by the Minister for Planning and Land Management Mick Gentleman for their work on the Empire house.
Located in the Canberra suburb of Forrest, the Empire has been transformed from a modest, inter-war style bungalow into a more contemporary space for its owners with the addition of two pavilions sympathetic to the heritage character of the cottage.
This project also took out the top honour for Residential Architecture – Houses (Alterations and Additions), winning the Gene Willsford Award.
Australian Institute of Architects ACT jury chair Sarah Truscott described the Empire as a refreshing experiment in quality over quantity where the owners and architects worked together to retain the heritage of the existing home, with an overriding emphasis on craftsmanship and detailing to create compact, contemporary additions.
“Empire is located on a road that forms a key part of Burley Griffin’s masterplan. The architects have shown respect for Canberra’s built heritage by preserving the best of this home and creating smart additional living spaces inside and out for all seasons.”
The jury citation for Empire said: ‘Empire is an exemplary piece of architecture demonstrating the unwavering commitment of a client, the considered and evolving vision of an architect and the fine hand of experienced craftspeople.’
Noteworthy honourees on awards night also included the Cox Architecture-designed Edgeworth Apartments, which won the Sydney Ancher Award for Residential Architecture – Multiple Housing; the Rob Henry Architects-designed Concrete House, which won the Malcolm Moir and Heather Sutherland Award for Residential Architecture – Houses (New); the ANU Hanna Neumann Building, designed by Clarke Keller and dwp|design worldwide partnership, which won the Enrico Taglietti Award; and the Courtyard House, designed by Rob Henry Architects, which won in the Residential Architecture - Houses (New) category. ANU’s Hanna Neumann Building also won the W Hayward Morris Award for Interior Architecture and the Pamille Berg Award for Art in Architecture.
ACT Chapter President, Philip Leeson said, “This year’s awards saw 37 entries ranging from small alterations and additions to large public commercial buildings and institutions. Each year our awards showcase the extraordinary talent of the architecture profession and the outstanding buildings it produces and this year is no exception. The architects and their projects recognised by this year’s jury will enter the canon of great architecture that has contributed to the city of Canberra that we love.”
A total of 30 Named Awards, Awards and Commendations were presented on the night. The Named Award and Award winners will now advance to the National Architecture Awards to be announced on Thursday 7 November 2019.
Full list of winners:
Residential Architecture – Houses (Alterations and Additions)
The Gene Willsford Award – Empire by Austin Maynard Architects
Award – Yarralumla Shed by Gerard O’Connell
Residential Architecture – Houses (New)
The Malcolm Moir and Heather Sutherland Award – Concrete House by Rob Henry Architects
Award – Red Hill House by Mathieson Architects
Award – Courtyard House by Rob Henry Architects
Commendation – Carwoola House by de Rome Architects
Residential Architecture – Multiple Housing
The Sydney Ancher Award – Edgeworth Apartments by Cox Architecture
Commendation – Shophouse by JUDD.studio
Commendation – Warehouse by JUDD.studio
Commercial Architecture
Commendation – Manuka Oval Media and Function Centre
Interior Architecture
The W Hayward Morris Award – ANU Hanna Neumann Building by Clarke Keller and dwp|design worldwide partnership
Commendation – Denman Village Shops by AMC Architecture
Educational Architecture
The Enrico Taglietti Award – ANU Hanna Neumann Building by Clarke Keller and dwp|design worldwide partnership
Award – CGGS Early Learning Centre by Daryl Jackson Alastair Swayn
Public Architecture
Commendation – Cricket ACT by Clarke Keller
Small Project Architecture
The Cynthia Breheny Award – Charly_Demonstrator by Stack Space
Sustainable Architecture
The Derek Wrigley Award – CGGS Early Learning Centre by Daryl Jackson Alastair Swayn
Award – Courtyard House by Rob Henry Architects
Enduring Architecture
The Sir Roy Grounds Award – Wybalena Grove (1974) by Michael Dysart
COLORBOND® Award for Steel Architecture
Award – Shophouse by JUDD.studio
Chapter Awards and Prizes
Canberra Medallion – Empire by Austin Maynard Architects
The Pamille Berg Award for Art in Architecture – ANU Hanna Neumann Building by Clarke Keller and dwp|design worldwide partnership
The Robert Foster Award for Light in Architecture – Red Hill House by Mathieson Architects
Architectural Professional Practice Award – Eric Martin, Eric Martin & Associates
President’s Medal – Paul Barnett, Paul Barnett Design Group
Clem Cummings Medal – Jenny Edwards, Lighthouse Architecture & Science
Emerging Architect Prize – Will Gardner, Guida Moseley Brown Architects
ACT Chapter Student Medallion – Byron Kelly, University of Canberra
Daryl Jackson Alastair Swayn Graduate Prize – Mark Bersolto, University of Canberra
John Redmond Prize – Justin Williams, University of Canberra
Image Credits:
Empire - Canberra Medallion, Gene Willsford Award
Credit: Australian Institute of Architects/ Austin Maynard Architects/ Photographer: Derek Swalwell
ANU Hanna Neumann Building - The Enrico Taglietti Award
Credit: Australian Institute of Architects/ Clarke Keller and dwp|design worldwide partnership/ Photographer: Rodrigo Vargas
Courtyard House - Residential Architecture - Houses (New)
Credit: Australian Institute of Architects/ Rob Henry Architects/ Photographer: LightStudies
Wybalena Grove - The Sir Roy Grounds Award
Credit: Australian Institute of Architects/ Michael Dysart/ Photographer: Can Ercan
- Popular Articles
- Industry News
Net zero home to power a sustainable future
- Industry News
Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot