Double honour for Canberra home extension at ACT Architecture Awards

A home extension project designed by Austin Maynard Architects won the top award at the Australian Institute of Architects 2019 ACT Architecture Awards. Austin Maynard Architects was presented the prestigious Canberra Medallion by the Minister for Planning and Land Management Mick Gentleman for their work on the Empire house.

Located in the Canberra suburb of Forrest, the Empire has been transformed from a modest, inter-war style bungalow into a more contemporary space for its owners with the addition of two pavilions sympathetic to the heritage character of the cottage.

This project also took out the top honour for Residential Architecture – Houses (Alterations and Additions), winning the Gene Willsford Award.

Australian Institute of Architects ACT jury chair Sarah Truscott described the Empire as a refreshing experiment in quality over quantity where the owners and architects worked together to retain the heritage of the existing home, with an overriding emphasis on craftsmanship and detailing to create compact, contemporary additions.

“Empire is located on a road that forms a key part of Burley Griffin’s masterplan. The architects have shown respect for Canberra’s built heritage by preserving the best of this home and creating smart additional living spaces inside and out for all seasons.”

The jury citation for Empire said: ‘Empire is an exemplary piece of architecture demonstrating the unwavering commitment of a client, the considered and evolving vision of an architect and the fine hand of experienced craftspeople.’

Noteworthy honourees on awards night also included the Cox Architecture-designed Edgeworth Apartments, which won the Sydney Ancher Award for Residential Architecture – Multiple Housing; the Rob Henry Architects-designed Concrete House, which won the Malcolm Moir and Heather Sutherland Award for Residential Architecture – Houses (New); the ANU Hanna Neumann Building, designed by Clarke Keller and dwp|design worldwide partnership, which won the Enrico Taglietti Award; and the Courtyard House, designed by Rob Henry Architects, which won in the Residential Architecture - Houses (New) category. ANU’s Hanna Neumann Building also won the W Hayward Morris Award for Interior Architecture and the Pamille Berg Award for Art in Architecture.

ACT Chapter President, Philip Leeson said, “This year’s awards saw 37 entries ranging from small alterations and additions to large public commercial buildings and institutions. Each year our awards showcase the extraordinary talent of the architecture profession and the outstanding buildings it produces and this year is no exception. The architects and their projects recognised by this year’s jury will enter the canon of great architecture that has contributed to the city of Canberra that we love.”

A total of 30 Named Awards, Awards and Commendations were presented on the night. The Named Award and Award winners will now advance to the National Architecture Awards to be announced on Thursday 7 November 2019.

Full list of winners:

Residential Architecture – Houses (Alterations and Additions)

The Gene Willsford Award – Empire by Austin Maynard Architects

Award – Yarralumla Shed by Gerard O’Connell

Residential Architecture – Houses (New)

The Malcolm Moir and Heather Sutherland Award – Concrete House by Rob Henry Architects

Award – Red Hill House by Mathieson Architects

Award – Courtyard House by Rob Henry Architects

Commendation – Carwoola House by de Rome Architects

Residential Architecture – Multiple Housing

The Sydney Ancher Award – Edgeworth Apartments by Cox Architecture

Commendation – Shophouse by JUDD.studio

Commendation – Warehouse by JUDD.studio

Commercial Architecture

Commendation – Manuka Oval Media and Function Centre

Interior Architecture

The W Hayward Morris Award – ANU Hanna Neumann Building by Clarke Keller and dwp|design worldwide partnership

Commendation – Denman Village Shops by AMC Architecture

Educational Architecture

The Enrico Taglietti Award – ANU Hanna Neumann Building by Clarke Keller and dwp|design worldwide partnership

Award – CGGS Early Learning Centre by Daryl Jackson Alastair Swayn

Public Architecture

Commendation – Cricket ACT by Clarke Keller

Small Project Architecture

The Cynthia Breheny Award – Charly_Demonstrator by Stack Space

Sustainable Architecture

The Derek Wrigley Award – CGGS Early Learning Centre by Daryl Jackson Alastair Swayn

Award – Courtyard House by Rob Henry Architects

Enduring Architecture

The Sir Roy Grounds Award – Wybalena Grove (1974) by Michael Dysart

COLORBOND® Award for Steel Architecture

Award – Shophouse by JUDD.studio

Chapter Awards and Prizes

Canberra Medallion – Empire by Austin Maynard Architects

The Pamille Berg Award for Art in Architecture – ANU Hanna Neumann Building by Clarke Keller and dwp|design worldwide partnership

The Robert Foster Award for Light in Architecture – Red Hill House by Mathieson Architects

Architectural Professional Practice Award – Eric Martin, Eric Martin & Associates

President’s Medal – Paul Barnett, Paul Barnett Design Group

Clem Cummings Medal – Jenny Edwards, Lighthouse Architecture & Science

Emerging Architect Prize – Will Gardner, Guida Moseley Brown Architects

ACT Chapter Student Medallion – Byron Kelly, University of Canberra

Daryl Jackson Alastair Swayn Graduate Prize – Mark Bersolto, University of Canberra

John Redmond Prize – Justin Williams, University of Canberra

Image Credits:

Empire - Canberra Medallion, Gene Willsford Award

Credit: Australian Institute of Architects/ Austin Maynard Architects/ Photographer: Derek Swalwell

ANU Hanna Neumann Building - The Enrico Taglietti Award

Credit: Australian Institute of Architects/ Clarke Keller and dwp|design worldwide partnership/ Photographer: Rodrigo Vargas

Courtyard House - Residential Architecture - Houses (New)

Credit: Australian Institute of Architects/ Rob Henry Architects/ Photographer: LightStudies

Wybalena Grove - The Sir Roy Grounds Award

Credit: Australian Institute of Architects/ Michael Dysart/ Photographer: Can Ercan