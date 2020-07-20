Dog House by MVRDV to be shown at Japan House London

If Crufts is the gold standard of dog shows in the UK, an exhibition headed to Japan House London is about to become the gold standard of dog (architecture) shows.

Making its European debut in the UK this September will be Architecture for Dogs, an exhibition that was first launched eight years ago at Design Miami and has since become an international sensation.

After so many weeks of spending quality time with your four-legged friend while staying inside, Architecture for Dogs will give you and your pup the unique opportunity to go out and see creations specifically made for man’s best friend.

The exhibition includes works by 16 architects, like Ban Shigeru, Kuma Kengo, Sou Fujimoto, Atelier Bow-Wow, and Itō Toyō, that were designed to make canines as happy and comfortable as possible.

The works are specifically designed for different breeds to accommodate and celebrate their idiosyncrasies and characteristics that make them one of a kind. In other words, you won’t find any one-size-fits-all items here.

Architecture for Dogs also encourages visitors to partake, trying their hand at architecture by designing a dog-focused work or using one of the downloadable blueprints that will be available for each design. There will also be a number of virtual experiences including a 3D tour of the show and online talks.

The exhibition was conceived of and co-founded by Hara Kenya, head of Nippon Design Center and the chief creative advisor for Japan House, and Imprint. After launching at Design Miami in 2012, Architecture for Dogs has toured in Japan, China, and Brazil while receiving critical acclaim.

For its European debut, exhibition coordinators will soon announce a new addition to the show created by a prominent UK architect.

Further information on interactive works will be released closer to the opening date of the show.

“Architecture for Dogs has always allowed us to see designers and architects as creative problem-solver, story-teller and even empathic futurists,” Julia Y.C. Huang, CEO of Imprint, says in a statement.

“In its eighth year of inception, we cannot but think it has a special meaning for it to take place in 2020. In this time of uncertainty, I can be certain that a visit to Japan House London for this exhibition will bring smiles to your faces.” Who couldn’t agree?

Japan House London reopened to the public on July 9th after lockdown restrictions in the UK began to ease.

The forthcoming exhibition will be free to the public so that any and all dog lovers (with their trusty sidekicks) can check out the designs throughout its 18-week run.

Japan House London is operating in accordance with UK Government guidance for maintaining safe areas as measures to contain the pandemic continue.

Architecture for Dogs will be on show at Japan House London for 18 weeks beginning September 19, 2020.