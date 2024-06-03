Hatch Partner Robert Day has applauded the NSW Government’s plan to alleviate the housing crisis in the form of transport-oriented development (TOD), but has urged developers to create walkable urban neighbourhoods with an array of public amenity to avoid widespread car use.

20 minute neighbourhoods are a concept that have become a built environment buzzword of late, but Day believes they hold weight in the planning conversation when compared to conventional subdivisions.

“With the Federal Government rolling out its ambitious plan to build 1.2 million homes over five years starting from June, we have a unique opportunity right now to rethink the communities and neighbourhood designs we want,” he says.

“These areas will need more than a bunch of residential blocks and a café. They need to prioritise walkability, green space, social amenities such as childcare centres, healthcare and a connectedness with other neighbourhoods in their suburb. Australians need affordable housing now, but by also prioritising livability, we have the chance to future-proof our communities by meeting the needs of residents for generations.”

Day cites the City of Whittlesea’s New Epping precinct, located north of Melbourne, as the ideal mini-city that should be cited by the NSW Government. The project will soon comprise thousands of townhouses and apartments across multiple neighbourhoods, as well as commercial, hospitality, retail and community spaces, and healthcare.

Creating 151 new social and affordable rentals, New Epping has alleviated mortgage stress and homelessness, while reducing the need to commute to work via car. Hatch was involved with the delivery of the rentals within the first stage of the project alongside Haven Home Safe.