Dixon Jones’ bold, tumbling shipping container design

British architecture studio Dixon Jones has collaborated with sculptor David Mach to design a bold, sculptural building made of shipping containers.

The building, Mach1, will serve as an event space and marketing office in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Composed of 36 overlapping shipping containers, Mach1 has been designed to resemble a pile of rocks from the Fife coastline.

Once completed, the structure will be 50 metres long and 15 metres high, with the shipping containers painted bright red to reference the nearby Forth Bridge as well as the industrial history of the surrounding area.

The interior will contrast strongly with the exterior, designed with a much more subdued aesthetic in mind. It will feature walls and lighting similar to a gallery, with the ability to accommodate changing displays. Other features include a cafe, work spaces, a large meeting room and a double-height exhibition space showcasing the masterplan for the building’s site, Edinburgh Park.