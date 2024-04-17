A number of intriguing panel discussions coinciding with Melbourne Design Week will be held at Hanover House, which will hone in on transforming Melbourne into a sustainable, circular and transparent city.

Forming part of Material Matters 02, an innovative exhibition re-imagining a sustainable circular future for retail spaces, the talks will be hosted by Atelier – BETA by STH BNK’s artisan-in-residence program – and Collectivity Talks across two evenings on 30 and 31 May.

The likes of Nexus Designs, Arup, Breathe Architecture, UPPAREL and KFive furniture will discuss how the development of new materials and truly circular solutions can be a catalyst for a better and more sustainable retail future.

Bio-based and upcycled materials envisioned by the designers and businesses above will form the pillars of conversation.

“Atelier is pleased to partner with Collectivity Talks to present these exciting panels, part of a broader program of thought-provoking discussions and activations during Melbourne Design Week that aim to give first-hand insight into the processes and challenges involved in creating sustainable materials and their potential impact on the future of retail design,” says Atelier Creative Director James Hewison.

Sibling Architecture has transformed three of Hanover House’s floors into a series of creative experimental spaces exploring the future of sustainable retail, as part of a creative programme initiated by developer Beulah. Hanover House will soon be demolished to make way for STH BNK by Beulah.

Between 23 May and 2 June, Material Matters 02 will further host a comprehensive schedule of special events and informal exhibitor floor talks with some of Melbourne’s most renowned architects, artisans and designers, hosted by Communications Collective.

