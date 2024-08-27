Billard Leece Partnership (BLP), working as part of the CPB Contractors consortium, has nearly completed the design development phase of the new Bundaberg Hospital, working closely with Queensland Health (HealthInfrastructure Queensland (HIQ) and Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service).

The $1.2 billion project is a core element of the Queensland Government’s comprehensive $9.78 billion Capacity Expansion Program which is part of the Queensland Health and Hospitals Plan.

Tara Veldman, Managing Director at BLP, shares her enthusiasm about the firm’s expansion in Queensland and the importance of the new Bundaberg Hospital project.

“We are thrilled to grow our presence in Queenslandwith such a vital project. The new Bundaberg Hospital will not only enhance healthcare services in the regionbut also set new standards for hospital design,” she says.

“Our commitment to creating spaces that promote healing andwell-being aligns perfectly with the goals of this project.”

The new Bundaberg Hospital will boast a modern healthcare facility that provides a broad range of services including acute, medical, surgical, and mental health care, as well as emergency and clinical support services, supplemented by essential infrastructure.

The design concept, ‘Stories of the Land,’ emphasises connections to the natural environment and heritage. It centres around three themes: water, geology, and land.

The Burnett River, creeks, and the Great Barrier Reef’s southern tip symbolise life, renewal, and the connection between water and health.

The grounding textures of the local geology, characterised by its volcanic coastlines and productive agricultural soil, form the bedrock of the new hospital.

This evokes a sense of solidity and fosters a connection to Country. The region’s agricultural patchwork, and diverse flora and fauna are woven into the architectural narrative, honouring the land’s evolving tapestry and integrating modern agriculture with Indigenous landscapes.

Hayley Sainsbury, Principal at BLP, shares her excitement about leading the project.

“It’s an honour to spearhead BLP’s expansion in Queensland with the new Bundaberg Hospital project,” she says.

“Our design team is dedicated to delivering exceptional architectural solutions, and this project is a testament to our commitment to the state and its communities.

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration with HIQ and local stakeholders to bring this vision to life.”

BLP has a long history of delivering award-winning projects across Australia, and the new Bundaberg Hospital is poised to be another landmark achievement.

The project is set to bring significant economic and social benefits to the Wide Bay region, providing improved healthcare facilities and creating jobs during both the construction and operational phases.

With a 20-person strong team in Queensland, BLP was appointed as lead architectural designer, in collaboration with COX Architecture.

The firm now operates studios in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane.