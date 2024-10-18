Workplace design company M Moser Associates has taken out top honours at the Good Design Awards, recognised for its innovative office makeovers as Australians head back to the workplace.

Judged by more than 80 design experts from around the world, M Moser’s office solutions for TikTok’s and JCDecaux’s Sydney headquarters, and GSK’s Melbourne headquarters won the Australian Good Design Award in the category of Architectural Design – Interior Design.

M Moser Associates Director Wendy Leung says innovative design is essential in helping people make the switch from working-from-home to returning to the office.

“Governments and businesses are wanting workers to return to the office, but if the pandemic has shown us anything, it’s that the office can no longer be just an office,” Leung says.

“In today’s rapidly changing world we need workplaces that support hybrid working and both in-office and remote collaboration, which is key to cultivating a vibrant and cohesive workplace culture.

According to Leung, the design of an office plays a critical role in how people interact, collaborate and feel connected to a company’s values and goals. Add to that the power of networks, software, communication systems and artificial intelligence, and we can dramatically improve the office experience.

“Attractive and functional office spaces also reduce turnover and recruitment costs by attracting and retaining top talent,” she says.

“We need to craft environments that draw people in and we are proud to be recognised as a leader in design and innovation. This is a testament to our local team’s expertise in delivering creative, functional and future fit workspaces.”

Managing Director of Good Design Australia Rachel Wye says this year’s Awards reflect the profound ripple effects that exceptional design can have on people, place and planet.

“The projects honoured in these Awards exemplify how thoughtful design can drive meaningful change, not only enhancing user experiences and the way people interact with the world, but also contributing to a more sustainable and more prosperous future,” Wye says.

“The Australian Good Design Awards are proud to recognise the truly inspirational work that is being done across different design disciplines, sectors and industries in Australia and overseas.”

Image: https://www.mmoser.com/projects/jcdecaux-sydney/