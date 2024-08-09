GroupGSA has lodged one of the first State Significant Development Applications (SSDA) under New South Wales’ new affordable housing reforms for Billbergia’s tallest mixed-use residential tower in Rhodes.

If approved, the GroupGSA-designed tower at 9-13 Blaxland Rd, in Sydney’s inner-west, will deliver 15% affordable housing along with a 30% height and floor space bonus under the government initiative to address the state’s housing crisis.

In February, the NSW Department of Planning selected the mixed-use residential project as the first large-scale development eligible for assessment under the State Environmental Planning Policy (SEPP) affordable housing reforms. It follows an existing development application for the site, which was filed in October 2023.

GroupGSA Director Lisa-Maree Carrigan says the revised SSDA will deliver 313 one-to-five-bedroom apartments. At least 15 percent of the total gross floor area will be dedicated to affordable housing for key workers and low-income households. This extends the tower to 48 storeys, reaching 166 metres in height, with a 12-storey basement.

“This will be the tallest tower in Rhodes and among the top 40 highest buildings in Sydney,” Carrigan says.

With an estimated end value of $400 million, the project, known as Harmony – Rhodes Central East, marks Billbergia’s 14th tower in the suburb and its most sustainable yet, targeting a 7.4 Star NatHERS sustainability rating.

GroupGSA won a design competition for the site in 2023, proposing a striking vertical forest façade inspired by the area’s natural history and wetland ecosystems. Designed in collaboration with Singaporean landscape architects Salad Dressing, the architectural expression of the façade aims to rewild the sky.

The development, located adjacent to Rhodes train station, is set to include a four-level mixed-use podium and a spacious ground-level plaza. This area will feature cafes and a wellness spa, activating the southern interface between Blaxland Rd and Churchill Tucker Reserve.

The plans also propose 449 square metres of premium communal space including fantastical mirrored dining and two-storey alfresco space on levels 20 and 21, a rooftop forest and an ionised infinity pool with private seating on level 48.

A unique feature of the tower is its upper façade, adorned with dichroic glass fins that create raking curves and change colour under different lighting and viewing angles—a first for any building in Sydney.

The affordable apartments are seamlessly integrated and ensure equitable design and access to amenity for all residents.

“This development exemplifies a standard of design rarely found in affordable housing or mixed-tenure projects, offering amenities that surpass the norm in contemporary developments,” Carrigan says.

“All affordable apartments, facing east, will have views of Sydney Harbour Bridge and its sinuous waterways. Our design philosophy ensures that the most spectacular views and exceptional communal areas are accessible to all, without segregation or preference for upper floors. We're thrilled and proud to have designed a mixed tenure building that embodies such inclusivity and sets a benchmark for equity in urban development.”

Billbergia’s Development Director of Planning and Design Saul Moran says Harmony – Rhodes Central East will contribute to redefining the Rhodes peninsula.

It will be bolstered by community infrastructure delivered by the developer to date, including Rhodes Central Shopping Centre, Bennelong Bridge and the upcoming $85 million Community Recreation Centre and Child Care Centre set to open in 2025.

“Billbergia has been part of the Rhodes community for more than 15 years, delivering the homes and infrastructure needed to shape thriving communities,” Moran says.

“Harmony reflects our commitment to helping connected communities grow through transport-oriented housing, supported by amenities and essential infrastructure.

Image: GroupGSA