The Regional Architecture Association (RAA), a member-based organisation for architects practising outside our major capital cities, is organising an immersive event designed to provide attendees a comprehensive experiential introduction to First Nations’ design and building practices.

BEGINNINGS - First Peoples’ Architecture will take place on 19-21 October 2023 in Coolendel on the shores of the Shoalhaven River. This location is one of the central meeting places between communities on Country along the South Coast.

The event is an excellent opportunity for Australia’s design and architecture community to be immersed in a deep cultural experience of architecture and language from the families and elders who have an ancient connection to Coolendel. They will be actively building structures in true collaboration with the traditional custodians who themselves built on this same site. Attendees can look forward to a weekend filled with events and experiences, which will include Welcome to Country, Corroboree, Yarning Circles, bush tucker, learning by making workshops, discussions with Elders, camping, campfires and even a cold plunge into the Shoalhaven.

Renee McGuinn of MAAD Studio and Wesley Hindmarch of Local Architect South Coast are the creative directors of this event, working in collaboration with Raymond Timbery of Ghadungal Marring, Dharrawal Traditional Custodians who facilitate and deliver cultural programs and experiences on Dharrawal Dhurga land.

Ghadungal Marring are uniquely positioned to address the CPD competencies around Indigenous knowledge now required by architects.

Dharrawal Yuin Raymond Timbery along with elders Uncle Steve, Uncle PC, Uncle Paul, Aunty Lauren and Aunty Nat will lead attendees through workshops sharing their knowledge as custodians of the Dharawal. Raymond will guide us through a Welcome to Country and an explanation of Coolendel’s local importance as a meeting place and source of food. Each of the Uncles will yarn and introduce the making of gunyas (a traditional home made from wood or bark) and fish traps, with the Aunties leading traditional weaving workshops.

Renowned furniture designer Trent Jansen will speak about his practice and his immense respect for cultural heritage, which sees him frequently collaborating with Indigenous creators in his work.

The event will conclude with a panel discussion around continuity of use, heritage and place; places of sharing knowledge in Country and their relevance to the Burra Charter; and contemporary considerations of heritage. Ngamba Elder Uncle Paul Gordon and heritage architect Noel Thomson will present and contextualise this discussion with fellow panellists architect Lee Hillam and Dharrawal Yuin Raymond Timbery.

This event seeks to forge longstanding connections between Country, architecture, and heritage, creating pathways and actions for a connected architectural future. This transformative event will further bridge the gap between Indigenous culture, our understanding of heritage, and how we better articulate this experience through practice.

Event details

Event: BEGINNINGS - First Peoples’ Architecture | a Regional Architecture Association Experience

Date: 19-21 October 2023

Location: Coolendel Camp, 1100 Grassy Gully Rd Buangla NSW, 40 minutes west of Nowra on the shores of the Shoalhaven River

Image: Courtesy of Ghadungal Marring