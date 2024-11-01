Designed by renowned architects Nettleton Tribe with interiors by acclaimed local studio Richards Stanisich, the residences are designed to bring a high level of luxury to Crows Nest, appealing to discerning buyers through sophisticated finishes and generous indoor and outdoor spaces.

Kirsten Stanisich, Director at Richards Stanisich says it’s extremely satisfying to see Alex & Willow come to fruition.

“We cherry picked all the best features from a large-scale house and wove them together to bring a calm sense of retreat,” she says.

Sydney property developer PERIFA, part of Versatile Group, has announced its newest residential development comprising an exclusive boutique collection of premium two and three-bedroom apartments in Crows Nest on Sydney’s lower north shore.

Located in the heart of Crows Nest village, just 50m to the vibrant lifestyle hub of Willoughby Road and 500m to the new Sydney Metro station, the $100m low-rise development, Alex & Willow, will house just 25 oversized residences across five floors and presents an exciting opportunity for owner-occupiers seeking an intimate village-style community in a well-connected, Sydney suburb.

The oversized apartments, up to 110sqm for a two-bedroom and 188sqm for a three bedroom apartment, offer house-like proportions and feature premium interior finishes including Carrara marble, wood flooring and bespoke joinery.

Thoughtful storage solutions, combined with Miele appliances, maximise style and usability and the majority of residences feature an integrated bar complete with under bench wine fridge, enhancing an exclusive lifestyle experience, while floor to ceiling windows draw natural light and contribute further to the overall sense of luxury.

Fabrizio Perilli, Managing Director and co-founder of PERIFA, says that from a buyer’s perspective, Alex & Willow offers a unique opportunity for Sydneysiders.

“Crows Nest has undergone rapid transformation in recent years and the area has huge appeal for a variety of homebuyers. The premium residences, located in the heart of Crows Nest Village, will bring something special to the area; a boutique living experience with a focus on premium design,” he says.

“Alex & Willow is a timeless, sophisticated offering for Crows Nest and an exciting new development for PERIFA. Our team has brought unparalleled expertise and dedication to the project with every element carefully considered for premium boutique living. We are set to deliver a truly unique and enduring project, with our unwavering focus on delivering the highest quality, from conception to completion.”

Sitting on 1,262 sqm of land at 88 Alexander Street, the architecture of Alex & Willow pays homage to the heritage character of Crows Nest, delivering a sophisticated design presence to the thriving neighbourhood.

The façade is defined by a strong sense of verticality, featuring contemporary aluminium battens and fluted concrete detailing, while curved forms feature on the exterior to soften the overall design aesthetic, mirroring the gentle, soft palette of the interiors.

A lushly landscaped private communal rooftop garden complements the offering, providing city skyline views and inviting residents to entertain and rejuvenate.

Eddie Mansour, Managing Partner at Ray White Projects, says Alex & Willow represents a significant shift in the Crows Nest market.

“Alex & Willow offers buyers a rare opportunity to enjoy spacious, thoughtfully designed homes in a vibrant community, addressing the growing demand for boutique living in a landscape dominated by large-scale developments. The luxurious environment of Alex & Willow truly enhances the Crows Nest experience.”