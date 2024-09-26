Australian Institute of Architecture (AIA) - New South Wales Chapter - Prizes & Honours recognises outstanding and enduring contributions to architecture by Institute Members.

Hosted by the Chapter President, the event celebrates a diverse array of architectural work, encompassing emerging perspectives on design in the public realm, distinctive bodies of work by a female architect, and the recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people through the practice of architecture.

Introduced in 1986, the Adrian Ashton Prize recognises an outstanding piece of architectural reporting and criticism.

Open to journalists, editors, authors, producers and others reporting on architecture and design in NSW, the prize promotes quality communication, public engagement and high-quality debate. In 2016 the prize eligibility was broadened to incorporate books, design focused public events and expanded digital media.

The process of awarding prizes for the program involves a nomination and/or self-nomination process, which involves the entrant submitting an entry form accompanied by various supporting documents.

Nominations for the Adrian Ashton Prize close on Tuesday, 8 October.

A jury will assess all applicants to decide the winner of the award, which will be announced at the annual event, to be held on Friday, 22 November in Sydney.