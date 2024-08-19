Join COX Architecture on Thursday 22 August as the practice hosts a deep dive on the highly anticipated Kangaroo Point Green Bridge as part of the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) - Australia Chapter cocktail event.

Discover the journey of this city-shaping project, from concept to completion

The speaker lineup for this event is remarkable, featuring Jim Hefferan, Brisbane City Council Project Director, Richard Coulson, COX Director, Timothy Deere, BESIX Watpac Project Director and Tom Cooper, WSP in Australia National Technical Director and Global Bridge Lead

The Kangaroo Point Green Bridge (KPGB) introduces a vital new pedestrian and cycle link between the city centre and the Kangaroo Point peninsula, opening opportunities for locals and visitors to connect, commute and enjoy Brisbane’s diverse riverside spaces and destinations.

The KPGB will complete a tourism and recreation loop that includes South Bank, the Cultural Precinct, Roma Street Parklands, Queen Street Mall, the City Botanic Gardens Kangaroo Point Cliffs, City Reach Boardwalk and Riverwalk.

With the length of 460m, it will be among the longest span cable stay pedestrian bridges in the world. COX and Arup delivered the reference design for the Brisbane City Council, and it is now being delivered by Managing Contractor BESIX Watpac and the Connect Brisbane Consortium.

Born from a need for more active transport in the area, COX and Arup evolved the Council’s ambition for the bridge’s city-making design, supporting events and engagement. The design focussed on amenity and connectivity, including generous plazas at each end of the bridge.

