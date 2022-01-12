After a rigorous design process, Edith Cowan University (ECU) has received approval for its revolutionary campus to be based in the Perth CBD by DevelopmentWA.

Created as part of the $1.5 billion Perth City Deal, the project has been a collaborative effort between both State and Federal Governments and the City of Perth.

The university is now in the process of finalising designs for the campus and securing a main contractor.

ECU Vice-Chancellor, Steve Chapman, says he is delighted with the approval announcement handed down by DevelopmentWA.

“ECU City will definitively reshape the Perth CBD. It will be unlike any other university in Australia,” he says.

“We look forward to the construction phase of this project and the creation of one of the most dynamic, innovative and technologically advanced university campuses in the southern hemisphere.”

ECU City will interface Yagan Square in the heart of Perth, and serve as a means to bridge the gap between the commercial and cultural precincts of the city. It will offer a next-generation hub of technology, creativity and business, with the presence of the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA) set to deliver more than 300 public performances a year.

Professor Chapman says the project will help drive economic growth and enhance the city’s sense of warmth and vibrance.

“ECU City is set to revitalise the Perth CBD by supporting more than 3,100 direct and indirect jobs during its construction and attracting more than 9,000 students and staff from 2025,” he says.

The landmark development will be one of Perth’s largest building projects and will provide an economic boost while supporting local jobs during construction.

“The campus will create new vibrancy in the Perth CBD and generate new opportunities and benefits for local businesses,” Chapman says.

The University’s Request for Tender (RFT) for Early Contractor Involvement (ECI), Early Works and Main Works recently closed, with ECU expecting to make an appointment in February next year.

Early site works on the multi-million-dollar project will commence in quarter two of 2022, and will pave the way for ECU City’s construction phase.

For more information on ECU City, visit citycampus.ecu.edu.au.