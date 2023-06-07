Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Landmark Quarter renders
shareShare

Developer’s second project makes most of St Leonards Vision

Developer New Hope Evergreen has expanded its offering in St Leonards with the launch of the Rothelowman-designed Landmark Quarter.
Jarrod Reedie
Jarrod Reedie

07 Jun 2023 2m read View Author

Developers-second-project-St-Leonards-1732010399.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Developer New Hope Evergreen has expanded its offering in St Leonards with the launch of the Rothelowman-designed Landmark Quarter.

Located in the heart of the growth area earmarked by local and state government, Landmark Quarter will comprise three towers and 232 residences once complete. The first stage will feature 83 residences, ranging from one bedroom apartments to a grand penthouse.

A suite of amenities, including grand lobbies, a cinema, a mineral pool, sauna, gym and yoga room, dining and club rooms, smart home technologies and EV charging will be made available to future occupants. The new Crows Nest Metro station will ensure residents reach the CBD in seven minutes.

Rothelowman’s design maximises city and harbour views, providing generous public open spaces on the ground plane.

Landmark Quarter renders

The sculpted form of each tower makes for expansive outdoor terraces able to be utilised by residents, with townhomes and penthouses featuring spacious living areas that expand onto balconies sat amongst a contemporary palette of stone, timber, glass and bronzed detailing.

Future residents of the grand penthouse will have access to a private winter garden and rooftop terrace specifically oriented to take in views of the harbour city skyline.

The entire Landmark Quarter precinct follows on from New Hope Evergreen’s debut St Leonards project, The Landmark.

Both projects have been the beneficiary of the government-devised St Leonards South 2036 Vision Plan, which has seen the suburb earmarked to become a major mixed-use hub.

Landmark Quarter renders

The plan’s unveiling has quickly altered St Leonards’ future, with a surge in development and investment coinciding with the document’s release.

Construction on the first stage will begin this year, with completion anticipated for 2026.

For more information, visit thelandmarkquarter.com.

  • Popular Articles
  • HVG Facades Whitepaper Multi-layered Walls ZINTL Edensor Gardens Hero
    Resources

    Multi-layered walls: Weatherproofing for rear ventilated facades

  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap