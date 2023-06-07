Developer New Hope Evergreen has expanded its offering in St Leonards with the launch of the Rothelowman-designed Landmark Quarter.

Located in the heart of the growth area earmarked by local and state government, Landmark Quarter will comprise three towers and 232 residences once complete. The first stage will feature 83 residences, ranging from one bedroom apartments to a grand penthouse.

A suite of amenities, including grand lobbies, a cinema, a mineral pool, sauna, gym and yoga room, dining and club rooms, smart home technologies and EV charging will be made available to future occupants. The new Crows Nest Metro station will ensure residents reach the CBD in seven minutes.

Rothelowman’s design maximises city and harbour views, providing generous public open spaces on the ground plane.

The sculpted form of each tower makes for expansive outdoor terraces able to be utilised by residents, with townhomes and penthouses featuring spacious living areas that expand onto balconies sat amongst a contemporary palette of stone, timber, glass and bronzed detailing.

Future residents of the grand penthouse will have access to a private winter garden and rooftop terrace specifically oriented to take in views of the harbour city skyline.

The entire Landmark Quarter precinct follows on from New Hope Evergreen’s debut St Leonards project, The Landmark.

Both projects have been the beneficiary of the government-devised St Leonards South 2036 Vision Plan, which has seen the suburb earmarked to become a major mixed-use hub.

The plan’s unveiling has quickly altered St Leonards’ future, with a surge in development and investment coinciding with the document’s release.

Construction on the first stage will begin this year, with completion anticipated for 2026.

For more information, visit thelandmarkquarter.com.