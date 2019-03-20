Developers to amend approved Seven Hills project masterplan

The developers of the Clearview Urban Village project in Seven Hills, Brisbane have lodged an amendment to the approved masterplan to accommodate a new single bedroom product option.

The Clearview Urban Village Masterplan is a residential development located at 16 Tallowwood Street, Seven Hills, which plans to offer 133 apartments in single, two and three bedroom configurations. Designed by Heran Building Group and developed by Property Developments No.1, the development will also feature a community hub, parkland, bushland, and wildlife rehabilitation.

Though a broader masterplan was approved in May 2014 as part of the preliminary approval over the site, an amendment has been proposed now due to changing market conditions since the original approval was received.

In addition to modifications made to the architectural design of the buildings, and reducing the number of towers to four from five, the amendment proposes the inclusion of single bedroom apartments in the mix. Two towers will be delivered in each stage of the two-stage development strategy. Clearview Urban Village will offer 10 one bedroom apartments, 100 two bedroom apartments and 23 three bedroom apartments.

The towers will be built around an open central space, which includes significant greenspace, a gym, outdoor dining facility and pool. Additionally, several new spaces have been created including a rooftop pool and numerous communal rooftop terraces, and private rooftop terraces at some levels.

From an architectural design point of view, the proposed changes will provide a more free-flowing building design, with the built form more reflective of modern apartment buildings.