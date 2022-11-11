Lendlease and Mirvac along with Merivale are currently bidding for the tender to build a high-rise precinct sitting above the future Sydney Metro station on Hunter Street in the Sydney CBD.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the two developers and hospitality outfit hope to build two towers above the station, sitting above 50 storeys. The NSW Government will develop a shortlist in the coming weeks, with the mixed-use precinct to feature an array of commercial, retail and hospitality spaces.

The plans submitted from the development consortium will see pedestrians walk from street level to the building’s terraces. The government’s brief asked for bidders to improve the surrounding area with their developments and to create a distinctive, vibrant precinct.

Merivale’s plans to demolish the nightclub Ivy and create a $1.5 billion tower have been shelved due to the Hunter Street project.

The $640 million Hunter Street Metro station is anticipated to become one of the busiest platforms on its line. The site of the eastern entrance, located on Bligh Street, is already owned by Mirvac.

Initial bids were received from developers by the government in August, with the project described as a precinct as opposed to a station.