A report from developer Third.i has outlined what it believes will drive the Australian property market for the remainder of 2024 and beyond, with pillars of wellness, comfort and sustainability prevalent amongst many new builds.

Third.i says that it has endeavoured to create developments with these pillars in mind, favouring natural tonal palettes and biophilic principles. The company references the SJB-designed Kurraba Residences (pictured) as an embodiment of this approach, seamlessly integrating interior and exterior designs with the serene surroundings of Kurraba Point and the Sydney Harbour.

In the realm of construction, Third.i says the likes of sustainability, energy efficiency, and carbon footprint reduction and the adoption of VR and AR will become commonplace. These measures will minimise cost and time, and were utilised on the developer’s MUSE in Potts Point project to great effect. As a result, the developer believes it will reduce carbon footprint and operating costs while providing residents with eco-friendly living spaces.

At a time of housing crisis, Third.i has noted a resurgence in owner-occupiers re-entering the market, which will see housing prices rise and the entire industry strained. The developer says increased availability is paramount, and must cater to diverse age groups and buyer preferences.

In light of this trend, the critical need for increased housing availability in 2024 is significant. To meet the demand, there is a growing focus on optimising spaces that cater to diverse age groups and buyer preferences, ensuring a more inclusive approach to addressing the housing shortage.