Developer sues NSW government over Sydney tower plan

Developer Harry Triguboff has entered a legal battle with the NSW government in an attempt to win approval to build a controversial tower in Sydney’s Macquarie Park.

Triguboff’s company, Meriton, has proposed a 42-storey apartment block at 112 Talavera Road, Macquarie Park, which has led to cries of overdevelopment by competing political candidates.

While the tower plan was rejected by the City of Ryde last year, it could still be approved by the NSW government.

Meriton has issued a summons in the Land and Environment Court against premier Gladys Berejiklian, planning minister Anthony Roberts, Department of Planning secretary Carolyn McNally and the Greater Sydney Commission (GSC).

Meriton is fighting for the Department of Planning to increase the height limit and floor-space ratio for the proposed tower based on the area’s Local Environment Plan. The developer originally proposed a building of up to 63 storeys, but after 380 objections, decided to reduce the height to 42 storeys. This however was rejected by the City of Ryde.

Triguboff has accused state politicians of “stirring up anti-development sentiment” for electoral gain.

“Policies should not suddenly change because the seat of Ryde is in contention at the upcoming election,” he adds.

Image credit: Ryde Council