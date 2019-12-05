Unique equestrian centre designed for South Coast

Boardroom meetings and corporate retreats now have a new venue with the opening of a unique conference destination at Willinga Park, the home of Australia’s finest equestrian centre.

Located in Bawley Point on NSW South Coast – just 2.5 hours east of Canberra and 3.5 hours south of Sydney – Willinga Park is spread over more than 800 hectares and hosts numerous equine sporting events each year.

The new conference venue, the Equine Education Centre is designed to offer an unrivalled conference experience set amidst national parks with plenty of coastal and bushland walking trails, beautiful sandy beaches, and wildlife.

“There is no other location, which allows you to experience Australia this way,” says Terry Snow of Willinga Park. “No other venue offers guests the chance to be just minutes from some of Australia’s most beautiful beaches and surrounded by vast bushland at the best equine centre in the Southern Hemisphere. Guests will not be disappointed.”

Designed to seat 300 people in cocktail mode, 280 in conference mode, hghlights of the destination conference venue include flexible room layouts, state-of-the-art technology and fully-adaptable conferencing equipment, a variety of staging and lighting options, breakout areas such as the Grand Prix building with an adjoining commercial kitchen for meetings and formal dinners, the Willinga Park Boardroom offering a sophisticated space to meet, collaborate and share ideas, and a private function bar and restaurant connected to the main hall.

Willinga Park also offers 18 luxury freestanding pavilions including two four-bedroom pavilions and 16 two-bedroom pavilions exclusively for events, ensuring privacy.