Architectus and Ruah Community Services have unveiled designs for the new $20 million centre for women and children escaping family and domestic violence in Northbridge, Western Australia.

Located on Shenton Street, the purpose-built facility will offer comprehensive support for women and children including those escaping family violence. Spanning 694sqm and comprising seven storeys, the design of the building has been approached with a deep sensitivity for the building’s context and the experience of its users.

Three of the floors are dedicated to Women’s Health and Family Empowerment Services, with two floors to Support Services. The final two floors consist of short-term accommodation facilities.

A pleated façade seeks to calm and welcome visitors, while also providing anonymity and intimacy upon entry. The interior architecture is intuitive with greenery implemented throughout to create warmth as users navigate the multi-faceted spaces. The design also takes advantage of the building’s location, which sits directly opposite the Russell Square public parkland with its natural outlook.

We are proud to support Ruah Community Services with an elegant yet understated building that will offer women and children, including those recovering from abuse, a safe space for long-term healing,” says Architectus Senior Associate, Will Lakin.

“The contemporary design is a realisation of how our physical environment can impact an individual’s sense of identity, dignity and empowerment. It reflects the pioneering history of Ruah in providing mental health support to victims of abuse, while also looking to the future to help shift community attitudes that allow family violence to continue.”

Ruah Community Services CEO, Debra Zanella, says she is proud to be involved in such a rewarding project.

“We are so pleased to be collaborating with Architectus on this game-changing project for Perth. Architectus has delivered a thoughtful design that responds with understanding and empathy to the needs of the women and children who will be using the building for positive outcomes.”

Construction is due to begin later this year, with a completion date scheduled for 2023.

Image: Supplied