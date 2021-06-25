A collaboration led by global architectural firm Woods Bagot with Bates Smart, Jacobs and BDP will be responsible for the design and delivery of the new Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Adelaide. Preliminary designs for the new purpose-built facility were released by the South Australian government, underlining the hospital's role as a ‘catalyst for connection’ across Adelaide.

“City infrastructure is at the core of hospital design and it’s a great privilege to lead the project team on a vital asset for the people of South Australia and beyond,” Woods Bagot director Thomas Masullo said.

To be co-located with the Royal Adelaide Hospital (RAH) within the Adelaide Biomed City, the upcoming hospital will be connected to the RAH via two air bridges providing direct access to the RAH's adult Intensive Care Unit and other clinical services, as well as the helipad for medical retrieval of critically unwell patients.

Observing that the co-location will maximise the potential of both facilities, Woods Bagot associate principal Edwina Bennett said, “It creates a physical connection for the sharing of resources and provides a seamless transition of care for young people with long-term conditions moving from paediatric to adult services and reduces the risk of transferring maternity, paediatric and neonatal emergencies via the Royal Adelaide Hospital’s helipad.”

The building’s orientation towards Adelaide’s beautiful Park Lands will allow the hospital to harness the wellness benefits of the unique location within the health sciences and Riverbank precincts.

“For children, women and their families visiting and spending time at the hospital, this offers both a place to play as well as supporting recovery and recuperation,” Matthew Holmes, global solutions director of health infrastructure at Jacobs says.

The hospital’s design draws on the team’s collective experience designing hospitals, workplaces, hotels, retail spaces and homes, to produce the hospital of the future – an integrated health campus where elements are seamlessly connected and focused on care.

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall said the project is the culmination of a year’s worth of dedicated community engagement, including more than 1,000 hours of consultation with 700 clinicians, hospital staff and consumers.

“The WCH has been delivering exceptional care to millions of South Australians for more than 140 years and now it will have the facilities to match,” said Premier Marshall.

“The new WCH will be more than just a building. I want to invite all South Australians to join us as we embark on this journey to build the WCH community a new home next to the RAH.”