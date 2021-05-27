Designers Australia 2021 Awards Shortlist releasedBates Smart, Cox Architecture and Glenn Murcutt lead the impressive list of shortlisted names for the inaugural Designers Australia 2021 Awards.
The shortlist of 74 entries was announced by the Design Institute of Australia (DIA) across the three cross-disciplinary categories – Place, Use and Interact. The awards identify the best design thinking and processes applied across projects that would have previously been categorised by traditional design disciplines such as industrial, interior, graphic, digital, product, environmental, textile, fashion, and many more.
The entries were evaluated by a jury of local and international industry leaders including Alessandra Baldereschil, Susanna Bilardo, Lisa Cahill, Gavin Campbell, Lidewij Edelkoort & Philip Fimmano, Marcus Fairs, John Gertsakis, Dr Rafael Gomez, Peta Heffernan, Fenella Kernebone, Tuba Kocaturk, Dr Scott Mayson, Nicole Monks, Lorenzo Palmeri and Quan Payne.
Outstanding designers and design teams identified in the awards shortlist include Bates Smart, Cox Architecture, Danielle Brustman, Edward Linacre, Glenn Murcutt on behalf of Naomi Milgrom Foundation, Hames Sharley, Ian Wong, Jen Lowe, Melissa Marsden, Nick Karlovatsis and Sarah Gibson, Phillips/Pilkington Architects, Pierce Widera, and Tom Skeehan.
DIA president Gavin Campbell FDIA said, "Valuing the designer's influence over process and purchasing is integral to quality design outcomes that shape a better world. The distinct attribution of our designers is fundamental to the Design Institute of Australia's policy work. Underpinned by our core values and purpose, we are thrilled to identify these progressive designers and their impact towards authenticity, diversity, equality, inclusivity, community and the environment."
Designers Australia 2021 Awards Shortlist
Place representing the spaces we live, work, and play:
A1 Office for Noma Consulting
A1 Office for Clevertronics
Anna-Carin Design Studio for body of work
Bates Smart for Gandel Wing, Cabrini
Beatrix Rowe Interior Design for Malvern East 01
Billard Leece Partnership for Susan Wakil Health Building
Cameron Chisholm Nicol for RAAFA Clubhouse and Apartments
Comuniti for Davidson
Cox Architecture for Parmelia Hilton Hotel
Cox Architecture for Transurban Workplace
Cox Architecture for Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ
Cox Architecture for 2 Market Street Lobby
Cox Architecture for Australian Museum Project Discover
Cox Architecture for Eagle Workplace
Danielle Brustman for Brighton Street Early Learning
DesignInc Adelaide for DesignInc Adelaide Studio
Elenberg Fraser for Market Lane
Entro Communications Inc. for Australian Museum
Gabbert Design for The Coolalinga Tavern
Glenn Murcutt for MPavilion 2019
Hames Sharley for Finlaysons Workplace Strategy and Design
Latitude for SBB
Mata Design Studio for Applecross Residence
Mycelium Studios for Mycelium Studios
Ni Design for Brisbane Physio Clinic
Ohlo Studio for Dune House
Pierce Widera for Core Physiotherapy
Pierce Widera for Dux Coffee
Pierce Widera for Fitzroy Residence
Phillips/Pilkington Architects for Gunditj Mirring Keeping Place
Russell & George for Sarah & Sebastian
Skeehan Studio for Canberra Glassworks Shop
Stephen Varady Associates for Nasteski Apartment
Studio aem for Inside Outside House
studio-gram for The Guardsman
studio-gram for Leigh Street Wine Room
studio-gram for Fino Vino
studio-gram for Bottega Bandito
studio-gram for Hotel Indigo
Trentini Design for Balgownie House
Trentini Design for Baron Cottage
Valentine interiors + design for Clemens Hill Ensuite
Walter Brooke & Associates for iTL
Walter Brooke & Associates for SOL
Walter Brooke & Associates for EOS by SkyCity
Woods Bagot for Central Park Tower Refurbishment
Zwei Interiors Architecture for body of work
Use describing things we use:
Alex Eviston for ‘Viaso' Clinical Virtual Reality
BoardGrove Architects for MPavilion 2020 Stool Dolly
Cobalt Design for KeepCup Thermal Cup & Press Fit Lid
DesignByThem for August Lounges by Gibson Karlo
DesignByThem for DL Range
Hare + Klein for Bridge Table
ism objects for body of work
JamFactory for Solute Pendant Light
JamFactory for Sit Furniture Range
JDT Design for LEGO 3D printed Spinner
JPE Design Studio for SEDI
kitely kianoosh design for Ostra Light
Pivate for Variation object ver
Pivate for Variation furniture ver
Pinto Tuncer for Canberra Centre Mall Furniture
Skeehan Studio for ROU House
Skeehan Studio for NAVE Collection
Suzi Attiwill for contribution to the profession
The Classic Effect for Summit
Uglykid.Org for Designs for The End of Life
Yellow Goat Design for H2O
Interact depicting what or who we interact with:
Black Squid Design for A-Lure Gin
Black Squid Design for 5Nines Distilling Single Malt Whisky
EJO for 100 Objects
Monash University Department of Design for HyperSext City
Outspoken Entourage for Clarence Valley Conservatorium
United Studio for Markr
The Designers Australia 2021 Awards is sponsored by Dulux Acratex. Winners will be announced at simultaneous hybrid events across each state on Thursday, 5 August 2021.
For further information, please visit https://www.awards.design.org.au/
