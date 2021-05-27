Bates Smart, Cox Architecture and Glenn Murcutt lead the impressive list of shortlisted names for the inaugural Designers Australia 2021 Awards.

The shortlist of 74 entries was announced by the Design Institute of Australia (DIA) across the three cross-disciplinary categories – Place, Use and Interact. The awards identify the best design thinking and processes applied across projects that would have previously been categorised by traditional design disciplines such as industrial, interior, graphic, digital, product, environmental, textile, fashion, and many more.

The entries were evaluated by a jury of local and international industry leaders including Alessandra Baldereschil, Susanna Bilardo, Lisa Cahill, Gavin Campbell, Lidewij Edelkoort & Philip Fimmano, Marcus Fairs, John Gertsakis, Dr Rafael Gomez, Peta Heffernan, Fenella Kernebone, Tuba Kocaturk, Dr Scott Mayson, Nicole Monks, Lorenzo Palmeri and Quan Payne.

Outstanding designers and design teams identified in the awards shortlist include Bates Smart, Cox Architecture, Danielle Brustman, Edward Linacre, Glenn Murcutt on behalf of Naomi Milgrom Foundation, Hames Sharley, Ian Wong, Jen Lowe, Melissa Marsden, Nick Karlovatsis and Sarah Gibson, Phillips/Pilkington Architects, Pierce Widera, and Tom Skeehan.

DIA president Gavin Campbell FDIA said, "Valuing the designer's influence over process and purchasing is integral to quality design outcomes that shape a better world. The distinct attribution of our designers is fundamental to the Design Institute of Australia's policy work. Underpinned by our core values and purpose, we are thrilled to identify these progressive designers and their impact towards authenticity, diversity, equality, inclusivity, community and the environment."

Designers Australia 2021 Awards Shortlist

Place representing the spaces we live, work, and play:

A1 Office for Noma Consulting

A1 Office for Clevertronics

Anna-Carin Design Studio for body of work

Bates Smart for Gandel Wing, Cabrini

Beatrix Rowe Interior Design for Malvern East 01

Billard Leece Partnership for Susan Wakil Health Building

Cameron Chisholm Nicol for RAAFA Clubhouse and Apartments

Comuniti for Davidson

Cox Architecture for Parmelia Hilton Hotel

Cox Architecture for Transurban Workplace

Cox Architecture for Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ

Cox Architecture for 2 Market Street Lobby

Cox Architecture for Australian Museum Project Discover

Cox Architecture for Eagle Workplace

Danielle Brustman for Brighton Street Early Learning

DesignInc Adelaide for DesignInc Adelaide Studio

Elenberg Fraser for Market Lane

Entro Communications Inc. for Australian Museum

Gabbert Design for The Coolalinga Tavern

Glenn Murcutt for MPavilion 2019

Hames Sharley for Finlaysons Workplace Strategy and Design

Latitude for SBB

Mata Design Studio for Applecross Residence

Mycelium Studios for Mycelium Studios

Ni Design for Brisbane Physio Clinic

Ohlo Studio for Dune House

Pierce Widera for Core Physiotherapy

Pierce Widera for Dux Coffee

Pierce Widera for Fitzroy Residence

Phillips/Pilkington Architects for Gunditj Mirring Keeping Place

Russell & George for Sarah & Sebastian

Skeehan Studio for Canberra Glassworks Shop

Stephen Varady Associates for Nasteski Apartment

Studio aem for Inside Outside House

studio-gram for The Guardsman

studio-gram for Leigh Street Wine Room

studio-gram for Fino Vino

studio-gram for Bottega Bandito

studio-gram for Hotel Indigo

Trentini Design for Balgownie House

Trentini Design for Baron Cottage

Valentine interiors + design for Clemens Hill Ensuite

Walter Brooke & Associates for iTL

Walter Brooke & Associates for SOL

Walter Brooke & Associates for EOS by SkyCity

Woods Bagot for Central Park Tower Refurbishment

Zwei Interiors Architecture for body of work

Use describing things we use:

Alex Eviston for ‘Viaso' Clinical Virtual Reality

BoardGrove Architects for MPavilion 2020 Stool Dolly

Cobalt Design for KeepCup Thermal Cup & Press Fit Lid

DesignByThem for August Lounges by Gibson Karlo

DesignByThem for DL Range

Hare + Klein for Bridge Table

ism objects for body of work

JamFactory for Solute Pendant Light

JamFactory for Sit Furniture Range

JDT Design for LEGO 3D printed Spinner

JPE Design Studio for SEDI

kitely kianoosh design for Ostra Light

Pivate for Variation object ver

Pivate for Variation furniture ver

Pinto Tuncer for Canberra Centre Mall Furniture

Skeehan Studio for ROU House

Skeehan Studio for NAVE Collection

Suzi Attiwill for contribution to the profession

The Classic Effect for Summit

Uglykid.Org for Designs for The End of Life

Yellow Goat Design for H2O

Interact depicting what or who we interact with:

Black Squid Design for A-Lure Gin

Black Squid Design for 5Nines Distilling Single Malt Whisky

EJO for 100 Objects

Monash University Department of Design for HyperSext City

Outspoken Entourage for Clarence Valley Conservatorium

United Studio for Markr

The Designers Australia 2021 Awards is sponsored by Dulux Acratex. Winners will be announced at simultaneous hybrid events across each state on Thursday, 5 August 2021.

For further information, please visit https://www.awards.design.org.au/