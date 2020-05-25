Logo
Crown Sydney will open its 349-room hotel in December 2020, alongside 14 restaurants and bars, and retail.
Designed by architects WilkinsonEyre, Crown Sydney on track for December 2020 opening

Crown Resorts has marked milestone for its Crown Sydney development, with the topping out of the building marking the completion of vertical construction for the 275m high hotel resort and residences.
The building, designed by architects WilkinsonEyre, is set to change the city’s skyline as well as create over 2000 jobs in NSW.

During what has been a challenging time for many industries across Australia, the continuation of the construction industry in NSW has enabled the site to keep over 1,300 workers employed daily – with almost 4 million hours of work having taken place during the construction phase in total.

Helen Coonan, chair of Crown Resorts says that, “Today marks a special moment in Crown’s history which hopefully can also be a part of a new, positive outlook for Sydney after months of unprecedented challenges for many in our community.”

“This building was designed to be a tribute to Sydney and a landmark recognised around the world. Today we celebrate the completion of our final floor in the tower, putting us well and truly on the path to the completion.”

CEO and managing director of Lendlease Steve McCann noted that: “When complete, the transformation of Barangaroo from a disused industrial site to world-class urbanisation precinct will deliver to the people of NSW a once-in-a-generation integrated residential, office, entertainment, transport and leisure destination.

Crown Sydney will open its 349-room hotel in December 2020, alongside 14 restaurants and bars, and retail.

Homeowners at Crown Residences at One Barangaroo, located in the upper floors of the building, are on schedule to move into the building in the first half of 2021.

