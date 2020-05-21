Designed by Hayball, Assemble puts together a new ‘rent-with-the-option-to-buy’ project

Property developer Assemble has launched its second Melbourne project that will feature 198 apartments across two mixed-residential buildings.

Assemble is targeting a 7.5-star average NatHERS rating for the project and is Assemble’s second ‘rent-with-the-option-to-buy’ project, with the first project currently under construction.

The company has partnered with architects, Hayball, and landscape architecture practice, Oculus, to create this intimate development where liveability, connectivity and wellbeing take precedence Flexibility is the key point of difference as residents begin their experience as tenants on a five-year lease, after which time they have the option to buy their home at a pre-agreed price.

The development will encourage neighbourly connections with ground floor communal rooms off the pocket park, offering a tranquil setting for residents to enjoy activities such as yoga followed by a coffee from Assemble’s dedicated hospitality space. The rooftop will feature a barbeque, woodfire pizza oven, and communal play and sporting facilities.

Known as the Assemble Model, the development team has pioneered this new innovative approach to homeownership that unlocks access to design-driven, community-oriented apartment living while addressing Melbourne’s severe lack of affordability and security.

Through the model, the need for prohibitive up-front cash deposits are negated by offering residents with stable rental, ample time to enjoy their home, all while working towards a savings goal. Residents can then decide if it is the right financial and lifestyle choice before buying into the project.

Assemble Managing Director, Kris Daff , “Our focus on affordability allows people with household incomes of $60,000 and above a foothold in the property market.”

Image: Supplied