The Commons has completed the fit-out for two new Sydney sites in George Street and Surry Hills, each designed by award-winning architects DesignOffice to meet the demand for premium shared workspaces.

The opening of George Street's fourth level marked a significant milestone for Sydney’s coworking sector. The $13 million flagship The Commons location – a record investment for the city – has shown the locally-owned operator’s confidence in the growing flexible workspace market.

For The Commons Co-founder and Managing Director Cliff Ho, the new Sydney flagship marks the maturation of The Commons brand and was made possible by being the only Australian coworking operator to sign four new deals during the pandemic.

“Seeing our Cremorne site open in 2020 and fill within ten weeks was a clear indication to us that coworking would boom post covid. It gave us the confidence to capitalise on opportunities in the market during covid, a risk that has truly paid off, as we now have a waiting list for all of our existing sites,” Ho says.

“Being able to back the strength of our brand and turn the negative experience of the pandemic into a positive means we now have a world-class coworking space in the most perfect location we can offer our members – a new crown jewel for The Commons.”

The flagship workspace has been designed to complement the prestige of George Street and centring around community and diversity of working styles, offering members a range of offices, private booths and dedicated desks. The new flagship features extensive glazing to bring in natural light and offers two outdoor spaces – a rare offering in the CBD – to provide a sanctuary from the city while remaining readily connected to world-class brands.

Amenities include a full floor dedicated to meeting rooms, onsite cafe, podcast studio, onsite gym and indoor golf simulator. An elegant new stair is the nucleus of the space, tying together connected zones which support work and play.

As The Commons’ second Sydney site last year, 388 George Street brings their coworking sites in the state to three. Complementing the new flagship is the arrival of The Commons Surry Hills, which recently opened on Crown Street – another venture designed by DesignOffice.