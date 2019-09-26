DesignBUILD to get a makeover

Now entering its 34th year, DesignBUILD is Australia’s longest running trade show that brings together leading architects, commercial builders and property developers with manufacturers and suppliers operating within the commercial design and construction industry.

Building on this foundation, DesignBUILD is implementing several significant changes for its 2020 event including the launch of a new Digital Building Zone, designed to offer an immersive experience for major players to showcase up-to-the-minute solutions in construction technology and smart buildings.

According to event director James Laing, “There are a number of profound changes that have rapidly affected the construction industry over the past year, including issues around cladding and defective materials.”

“Through our renewed 2020 focus, we hope to offer visitors a forum where they can connect with trustworthy brands representing the entire build spectrum, learn about practical solutions, and engage with cutting-edge technology.”

In taking a more holistic view of the future built environment, DesignBUILD will for the first time be co-located with Total Facilities, supporting the need for high-performing facilities, intelligent living and workspaces.

The co-location will make DesignBUILD 2020 the largest destination for Australia’s built

environment and will see more decision makers, including building owners, corporate real estate and facilities management leaders, on the show floor.

DesignBUILD will run at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre from 21-23 April 2020.