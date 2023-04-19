Design team announced for Eureka Stadium upgrade

The Victorian Government has appointed Cox Architecture and Ballarat-based Morton + Co Architects to oversee the redesign of Ballarat’s Eureka Stadium, which is on track to reach completion by the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The $150 million upgrade will transform the venue into a facility worthy of hosting the Athletics and Para Athletics events at the games. A new athletics track, improved accessibility and an additional 5,000 seats have been earmarked as part of the upgrade.

Additional temporary seats and a competition standard track on the existing playing field will be integrated for the Commonwealth Games and will be removed following the event.

Once the games are complete, the spectator experience will be enhanced for attendees and will futureproof the venue for major regional events.

Morton + Co Architects’ portfolio includes a host of local projects, with the North Ballarat Football Club Development Project and Ballarat Grammar School Sports Centre notably delivered by the practice.

The project will be developed in consultation with community and stakeholders to create a well-rounded stadium cherished by the community.

It is anticipated some 7,500 jobs will be created before, during and after the Commonwealth Games, as well as contributing in excess of $3 billion to Victoria’s economy.