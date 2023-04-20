Design team unveiled for Visitor Centre at Twelve Apostles

Grimshaw and ASPECT Studios have been announced as the design team tasked with delivering the new Visitor Experience Centre that forms part of the Twelve Apostles Precinct Redevelopment along the Great Ocean Road.

The practices will work alongside the Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corporation and the Great Ocean Road Coast and Parks Authority to bring the development to life and embed Indigenous narratives deeply into the design.

“With the ambition to protect and enhance one of Victoria’s significant cultural and environmental regions, we’re delighted to continue working in partnership with the Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corporation, and in collaboration with our expert team, to design the new Visitor Experience Centre and help realise the vision for the Twelve Apostles Precinct,” says Grimshaw Managing Partner Andrew Perez.

As one of the most frequented destinations in the federation state, the Twelve Apostles Precinct is both a local and international icon. The 12 natural limestone formations, as well as the Loch Ard Gorge, Gibson Steps and world renowned Great Ocean Road culminate in one of the most beautiful natural landscapes on the planet.

When complete, the precinct will serve as the gateway to the Great Ocean Road. Grimshaw plan to enact a new viewing platform, improved beach access at Gibson Steps, new access roads, additional parking and accessible community facilities.

"The ASPECT Studios’ team is privileged to be co-designing new, world-class facilities within one of Australia’s most important cultural landscapes ,” says Matthew Mackay, Studio Director at ASPECT Studios.

“Our ongoing co-design approach with the Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corporation has been critical in planning the precinct, and will be key in realising a remarkable, enriched experience of the Twelve Apostles and Loch Ard Gorge in the future.”

The redevelopment forms part of the $500 million Geelong City Deal, funded by both federal and state government and local council. Grimshaw has previously worked with the Eastern Maar and local community, designing the Coastal and Main Works for the redevelopment.

