Powerhouse and Create NSW are calling on budding NSW designers and makers to apply for the inaugural NSW Design Fellowship – Powerhouse Residency, which assists in fostering the careers of aspiring creatives.

The $100,000 program will provide winning applicants with the required infrastructure to support studio practice, as well as guidance from industry experts.

The residency spans six months, with each resident receiving $25,000 financial support, mentorship from an established designer relevant to their field, studio space at Powerhouse Ultimo and access to the museum’s facilities and technicians, and practical connections within the sector to develop their networks and skills.

NSW Arts Minister Ben Franklin is excited by the opportunities on offer to budding NSW designers.

“Creative problem-solving and innovation are driving forces in the design industry,” he says.

“This investment by the NSW Government provides the next generation of design professionals and makers with expert guidance to foster creativity, refine their skills and instil greater confidence to transform curiosity into cutting-edge design.”

Powerhouse Chief Executive Lisa Havilah says she is delighted to launch the program.

"Powerhouse is committed to ensuring the ongoing vitality of the NSW design industry,” she says.

“This residency is an exciting opportunity for emerging designers and makers to accelerate their careers by embedding themselves within the museum’s creative precinct to expand their studio practice.”

Winning applicants must conduct their residency between July 2023 and December 2024, with a new work to be created during the tenure. Applications are open now and close Monday 13 March 2023, with applicants required to incorporate sustainable thinking and practice in their applications.

