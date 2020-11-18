Lead architect and design engineers sought for $695M ECU City Campus

The Edith Cowan University (ECU) is seeking a Lead Architect and Lead Design Engineers for its new $695-million ECU City Campus – an ambitious project, which is at the heart of the recently announced Perth City Deal.

Representing one of Western Australia’s largest building projects, the multi-million-dollar initiative will deliver a world-class Creative Industries, Business and Technology precinct to the city. ECU has released two Expression of Interest invitations to the market, seeking experts to design the proposed campus.

Announced in September 2020, the Perth City Deal, which aims to drive the capital city’s recovery from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, came from the collaborative efforts of the Australian Government, the Western Australian Government and City of Perth. The ECU City Campus is jointly funded by the Australian Government ($245 million), the Western Australian Government ($150 million) and ECU ($300 million).

Describing the ECU City Campus as a landmark project that represented the future of inner-city university education, Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan said that it will also help create thousands of jobs and support the WA economy.

“The city campus, which is expected to open in early 2025, will be built on land adjacent to Yagan Square, linking Northbridge’s dining and entertainment circuit to the Perth Cultural Centre including the new WA Museum Boola Bardip, and the retail and commercial hub of the Perth CBD,” he said.

“This project will support more than 3,000 jobs during construction and will support the State in its efforts coming out of the pandemic to build WA back up and create vital infrastructure for generations to come.”

According to Federal Minister for Population, Cities and Urban Infrastructure Alan Tudge, the ECU City Campus represents a transformational change for Perth with the economic benefits to last for decades.

“Thousands of students flooding into the city will inject more life, vibrancy and dollars into the city centre and its local businesses,” observed Tudge.

“Not only will this project create jobs; the campus will bring new life to the city with an estimated $1.5 billion economic output across the next four years, delivering more than $7.5 billion to the WA economy in the longer term.”

The Perth City Deal is also creating exciting new opportunities in the planning and transport spaces, says WA Transport and Planning Minister Rita Saffioti.

“The university campus highlights what density can achieve and the well planned and vibrant communities it can create.

“I look forward to working on this exciting vision for Perth’s future, which will support and create local jobs while returning vibrancy to our CBD,” she added.

ECU vice-chancellor professor Steve Chapman said that they were looking to identify professionals with both local and international expertise for the roles.

“Given the level of ambition, combined with the complex and multi-faceted nature of the project, we expect the Lead Architect will leverage international networks and knowledge to ensure ECU attracts the best advisors to deliver a project of international significance,” Professor Chapman said.

On the search for design professionals for the project, ECU City Campus technical architect Geoff Warn said, “It is the type of challenge that creative practices are trained for and dream about. This is the visionary project that Perth city has been wanting for a long time, which will have definite benefits for both the arts and business, opening up a world of new possibilities.”

Expected to open in 2025, ECU City Campus will deliver courses and study programs across performing and creative arts, business and law, and emerging technologies. Read more about the project here.

Both Expressions of Interest can be accessed on Tenders WA.