Architectus, Brookfield Properties, MPA and Slattery have come together to support the Melbourne Fashion Festival’s First Nations Program, which includes the First Nations Runway and the KIN Fashion Exhibition.

Architectus has agreed to provide pro bono design advice to the Kinaway Aboriginal Chamber of Commerce to create an immersive 6 x 5-metre fashion pavilion. The business consortium has additionally pledged $10,000 towards supporting the MOB in Fashion employment pathways program led by Indigenous model and designer, Nathan McGuire.

Architectus Principal for Clients and Communications, Ruth Wilson, says the practice is both proud and excited to further its connection with First Nations peoples.

“Architectus is proud to support the First Nations Program at this year’s Melbourne Fashion Festival,” she says.

“We’re excited to be part of a consortium that deeply acknowledges the role our combined industries play in meaningfully advancing reconciliation for First Nations People. The Architectus team is particularly thrilled to be teaming with Kinaway to deliver an immersive structure for the KIN Fashion Exhibition, which will bring to life the impressive talents of the First Nations designers involved.”

Each firm in the Consortium is committed to Reconciliation Action Plans, which assist businesses to embed the principles and purpose of reconciliation. Slattery has achieved Innovate status for its plan, with Architectus achieving Reflect status, and Brookfield Properties and MPA finalising their Reflect proposals.

“The Consortium is dedicated to improving Aboriginal economies across multiple industries. That’s why we’re delighted to partner with Melbourne Fashion Festival and Kinaway Chamber of Commerce for this year’s Runway and Exhibition. We’re proud to be supporting emerging First Nations designers and celebrating Australia’s future of fashion,” says MPA Client Relations Director, Sarah Hogan.

The KIN Fashion Exhibition will showcase nine First Nations clothing and homeware designers. The First Nations Runway, dubbed Runway 5, will feature an all First Nations designer line-up on 11 March at ACMI in Federation Square, presented on the land of the Wurundjeri and Boon Wurrung people of the Kulin Nation.

Slattery Managing Director, Sarah Slattery, says the quantity surveyor is intent on supporting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander employees across both the design and construction industries.

“The design, property and construction industries are widely committed to Reconciliation Action Plans – and Slattery is proud to be leading the way by achieving Innovate status. We’re delighted to be partnering with our Consortium peers, who are each committed to exceeding the state government’s one percent employment target for Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander employees and supporting First Nations employment pathways across various industries.”

Runway 5, presented by Vogue and Samsung Galaxy with thanks to Architectus, Brookfield Properties, MPA and Slattery will be held on Friday 11 March at 7pm and 8.30pm.

To find out more regarding the presentations, visit melbournefashionfestival.com.au.

Image: Supplied