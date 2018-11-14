Design competition to launch for new museum in Parramatta

Malcolm Reading Consultants will facilitate an architectural design competition for a landmark new museum in Parramatta, Sydney.

The competition to design the Museum of Applied Arts and Sciences (MAAS) will launch in December this year, and the winning design team and concept design will be announced in the second half of 2019.

“Based at the geographic heart of Sydney, Parramatta’s new Museum must be a cultural icon of worldwide significance with timeless appeal,” says NSW minister for the arts, Don Harwin.

“This international competition is the next step in fulfilling our promise to the community to deliver a state-of-the-art museum that provides an innovative and engaging space where families, industry and educational institutions can discover and learn.”

“The new museum will need to inspire new generations and communities; stimulate curiosity and creative expression; and make an emblematic place within Sydney and New South Wales with tangible economic and practical benefits for the local population,” adds competition director Malcolm Reading.

Interested architects and designers can now sign up to a receive notification of the competition’s launch here.