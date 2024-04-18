The National Gallery of Australia is officially on the lookout for design teams to oversee a $60 million revitalisation of its Sculpture Garden, following the launch of a design competition earlier this week.

Located in Canberra, the gallery garden was first designed by landscape architects Harry Howard and Associates and opened in 1981. Sat on the Lake Burley Griffin riverfront, the garden features native plants suited to the severe winter weather and hot dry summers of the region. It is home to sculptures and installations by a suite of leading Australian and international artists.

Fast forward to 2024, and the Gallery is encouraging design teams and multidisciplinary partnerships from Australia or overseas to submit their vision for the garden. Applicants are encouraged to include a Landscape Architect, an Australian First Nations practitioner, artist, architect and botanist or horticulturalist.

The open-call, two-stage competition will see a design team selected for their ability to incorporate a public place for experiencing art, education, cultural and social events, while interweaving concepts of sustainability, accessibility and First Nations narratives.

“The National Sculpture Garden is a major part of the National Gallery identity and a treasured site for many of our visitors. Considered a striking example of Australian landscape design, the original design was never fully completed and has not seen significant investment over many years,” says National Gallery Director Nick Mitzevich.

“We are launching this major project to revitalise and bring the garden into the 21st Century.”

Developed alongside AIA Life Fellow Annabelle Pegrum AM and a number of technical advisors, the competition criteria calls for design teams to reinforce the garden’s position as the most significant of its kind in Australia.

Entries for Stage One close 12 noon AEST on Wednesday 29 May 2024. Entries will be assessed by the Jury anonymously and a shortlist will be announced in June 2024 for progression to Stage Two. Stage Two will see shortlisted entrants invited to further develop their conceptual designs for consideration by the Jury. The winning design is set to be revealed in October 2024.

The full Stage One Competition Conditions, Brief and entry requirements are available here.