GroupGSA & i4architecture collaboration to guide Townsville Airport project

Townsville-based i4architecture will collaborate with global design practice Group GSA on the redevelopment of the Townsville Airport terminal. The local architecture firm, which will be responsible for the look and feel of the terminal, was selected for their in-depth understanding of North Queensland.

The appointment of the architecture firms was announced following a closed tender process with Group GSA to work in partnership with i4architecture on the project. The joint tender addressed the project’s focus on local procurement and employment, explained Townsville Airport chief operating officer Kevin Gill.

“Their deep understanding of the region is no doubt influenced by the fact i4architecture has been part of the architectural landscape of North Queensland for more than 40 years, while Group GSA offers extensive experience in the aviation industry across Australia and overseas.

“As the gateway to North Queensland, Townsville Airport has an important role to play providing a positive first and last impression for all travellers."

“We are committed to delivering an airport experience that delights our customers and is one that North Queenslanders are proud of.”

The airport’s upgrade plans have picked up pace following the finalisation of a $50 million loan from the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF) late last year. Gill added that a contractor would soon be appointed for other core infrastructure works.

i4architecture director Jon Larrazabal says, “As a long-established Townsville company, we are committed to the North Queensland region. Our appointment to this project is testament to Townsville Airport’s commitment to using locals and supporting the local economy. Our long history in the region will ensure the project design will have an authentic North Queensland feel.”

Commenting on their appointment to deliver an important project for Townsville, Group GSA principal Angela Spillane says, “We have extensive experience and strong knowledge in airports and aviation projects such as Sydney Airport T1 Marketplace, Cairns Airport and Coffs Harbour Airport, so when we received the brief, we were excited to be involved in the design aspect of Townsville Airport terminal.

“The terminal redevelopment will reflect the way that passengers are facilitated through airport terminals and increase terminal capacity, as well as improve operating efficiency, mitigate safety risks, enhance customer experience, facilitate future passenger growth domestically and internationally and expand the commercial retail and food and beverage offering.”

The Townsville Airport upgrade aims to expand and modernise the passenger terminal to meet existing and future capacity requirements, with the scope to cover the departure lounge, boarding gates and security areas, installation of self-check in and bag-drop facilities, and an upgrade to core infrastructure.

Construction works are expected to begin by the middle of this year.

Image: Townsville Airport redesign / naif.org.au