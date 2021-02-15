ACMI (formerly The Australian Centre for the Moving Image) has opened in Melbourne following a $40-million redevelopment of the national museum.

Award-winning Melbourne architects BKK collaborated with Publics Sapient on the redesign of the museum to bring ACMI director Katrina Sedgwick’s vision to life. The collaboration has helped create one of the most digitally transformed museums in the world, with the impressive space celebrating the city’s love for screen art and culture through immersive and interactive experiences.

Originally designed by Lab Architecture Studio and Bates Smart in 2002, the prestigious museum located in the heart of Melbourne’s Federation Square, shut its doors in 2019 for redevelopment.

BKK’s design intent to create a truly welcoming social space was successfully achieved with the renewal project transforming the building into a purpose-built cultural centre inspired by Melbourne’s iconic intersecting laneways. An open staircase gently leads visitors into a dwell space between the museum’s Federation Square and Flinders St entrances where they can even enjoy a coffee or drink at the contemporary cafe and bar.

Publics Sapient was tasked with leading the exhibition and experience design of the museum featuring ACMI’s new centrepiece exhibition, The Story of the Moving Image. Bringing the vision of a digitally and technologically interconnected museum to life, the designers have achieved an outcome that’s not only visually pleasing but also completely reimagines the museum experience, with visitors being able to see the whole museum as one unified experience integrating lighting, sound, technology, architecture and design.

An exciting addition to Melbourne’s ever-growing arts and culture scene, the revamped ACMI Museum is now open for visitors.

Photos: Shannon McGrath