An Australian architectural superteam comprising Architectus, Durbach Block Jaggers Architects, Tyrrell Studio, Youssofzay + Hart, Akira Isogawa, Yerrabingin, Finding Infinity and Arup has been announced as the winner of the Powerhouse Ultimo renewal’s design competition.

Inspired directly by Country, the winning design seeks to celebrate the site’s heritage, with a pared back brick facade creating a walkable sky-expanding gorge from the new Creative Courtyard to the Goods Line Terrace. The new addition is respectful of the existing and welcoming of its immediate landscape, with circulation, terraces and gardens allowing the city to permeate through the spaces.

“I am thrilled with the jury’s unanimous decision, which will be the foundation of a dynamic and active museum precinct in the heart of Sydney’s CBD for communities to connect, for families to enjoy and creative industries to thrive,” says NSW Minister for the Arts, Ben Franklin.

“I am particularly excited for the new Powerhouse Academy, which will offer a rooftop camp for secondary and tertiary students from regional NSW and beyond, providing an immersive learning experience in the heart of the city. This will provide a range of new opportunities for young people right across the State to engage with and explore the Powerhouse Ultimo’s internationally renowned exhibitions.”

New exhibition and urban spaces, increased public space for outdoor programs and creative studios are included amongst the redevelopment. The museum has also been reoriented towards The Goods Line, connecting it with its heritage and history.

Design Director and Durbach Block Jaggers Director Camilla Block says the entire team is delighted to have been selected.

“The new building casts a reimagined lens on the heritage fabrics and cityscapes from multiple levels of this escarpment – from uses, circulation, terraces and gardens. Respectful and immediate, the reimagined building lives alongside the Powerhouse core, a powerful embodiment of both geography and backdrop,” she says.

An esteemed Jury headed by Wendy Lewin voted unanimously in favour of the winning teams’ design. Over 100 registrations of interest were received for the project from across the country. The museum has been designed to be energy net positive, water neutral and zero waste, all achieved without investing in offsets.

“The Jury are confident that the winning design team will deliver a truly exceptional building for NSW, and importantly ensure the Powerhouse Museum can showcase its much-loved collection for future generations,” Lewin says.

Powerhouse Chief Executive, Lisa Havilah, says the finalisation of the design competition is another major milestone in the evolution of the Ultimo institution’s transformation.

“Congratulations to the Team for their deeply considered response to the Ultimo site, honouring the history and heritage of the Powerhouse museum whilst simultaneously reimagining how we can continue to engage our communities into the future,” she says.

“Their internationally distinctive design will achieve a truly world-class museum that, alongside our flagship Powerhouse Parramatta, will fortify our role at the forefront of global contemporary museum practice."

Timing for construction commencement and completion of the Ultimo renewal is subject to planning, design and procurement processes. Additional information can be found here.