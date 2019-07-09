Logo
the lanes residences contreras earl
Design revealed for bold, futuristic apartments in Brisbane

Developer Sunland Group has revealed the design for four new residential towers on the Gold Coast, designed by Sydney practice Contreras Earl.
Architecture News & Editorial Desk
09 Jul 2019

The towers are part of a $1.3 billion masterplan for a new urban village on a former 42-hectare dairy farm. Referred to as “The Lanes”, the masterplan includes the towers and new retail space, boulevard and outdoor amphitheater.

The bold, futuristic-looking towers have been designed to represent the geometry of plant life, according to the architects. They will range from 10 to 12 storeys, taking advantage of lakefront, city skyline and nature views.

According to the architects, these towers are expected to be a catalyst for more mid-rise development in the area.

Construction of the residential towers and retail buildings is expected to commence in 2020, pending council approval.

Image credit: Sunland Group

