Humphrey’s Hotel and Hatch Restaurant at One Hurstville Plaza have opened, with the 350-capacity venue set to redefine the concept of the ‘local’ and become South Sydney’s newest go-to dining destination, according to the owners.

With design led by award-winning Melissa Collison Design (Lotus in Double Bay, Saké Restaurant & Bar in Double Bay) Humphrey’s has been designed as a bright and open space, streaming with natural light.

“The fit-out features bold and striking design details with a heavy focus on marble, gold detailing and hardware, natural timber, hand-laid mosaic tiling, striking lighting fixtures and colourful wallpaper,” say Melissa Collison Design.

The design of the venue was conceived with the idea of establishing a precinct that encompasses a variety of inviting spaces where people can gather and share moments with loved ones, friends, and colleagues. Each facet of the design was carefully considered to foster a welcoming atmosphere, with a goal of the venue serving as a comfortable setting for all occasions.

“We wanted to ensure the choices made with design would allow the space to shine. We’ve heavily used different types of beautiful marble, colourful wallpaper, timber, gold detailing through the lighting, bar and open kitchen, pops of pink and burgundy through tables and chairs and of course, in the stunning bathrooms,” says the designers.

In terms of the design philosophy of the venue, it was deeply rooted in sustainability says the designers.

“A paramount consideration throughout the design process was the selection of materials and products that not only met aesthetic and functional criteria but also upheld principles of longevity and durability”

“The meticulous testing of materials aimed to ensure that they would stand the test of time, minimising the need for frequent replacements and reducing the environmental impact associated with constant renovations or refurbishment,” notes the design team.

In aligning with a sustainable ethos, the design team sought materials with proven durability, resilience, and a low environmental footprint.

“By prioritising enduring materials, the design aimed to create a space that transcends fleeting fads and trends, emphasizing a timeless aesthetic that remains relevant and appealing for years to come.”

The primary source of influence for the design emanated from a profound connection to the community. Our design approach was deeply rooted in understanding the needs, preferences, and dynamics of the local community.

“The inspiration drawn from the community assisted us in envisioning a venue that serves as more than just a physical space; it aspires to be a vibrant backdrop where individuals and groups can gather, connect, and enjoy shared experiences,” says the owners, who added that the goal was to create a welcoming environment that caters to a broad spectrum of individuals, encouraging a diverse range of social interactions”

