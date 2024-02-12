Fender Katsalidis’ design influence has made its way to the Orana Region of NSW, as No. 1 Church Street, a 15-storey, 80-dwelling residential tower in the Dubbo CBD begins its construction phase.

One of just three high-rise developments in the region, the development sits at the junction of Church and Bligh Streets, surrounded by the Macquarie River and Biddybungie Reserve. Communal facilities and retail outlets will sit on a raised ground level, with parking located underground. One, two, three or four bedroom apartments have been made available to an array of future residents.

With 377,000 homes needed in NSW by 2029, regional councils have been told that density is the way forward. Just 17 percent of housing stock is medium or high density in regional Australia, and is double that in the state capitals.

Dubbo Mayor Mathew Dickerson says development’s such as No. 1 Church are an indicator of what is to come.

“Businesses are screaming out for more employees, and people want to be in these regional locations. We’ve got the employment, we’ve got the demand, we just have to satisfy the housing,” he says in an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald.

“In discussions I’ve had with other cities I haven’t seen anyone really resisting going up. It’s just the expectation of how people live now.”

