Ellipse Property has confirmed that demolition on the site of its future residential project, Castle Hill’s Carrington Place, has commenced.

Atrium, the project’s first stage, will provide 151 apartments within one mid-rise eight storey building. The buildings’ curvaceous forms mimic the nearby creek, with Atrium running alongside the waterway. Atrium derives its name from a serene atrium encompassing the true ideals of Carrington Place - lifestyle, sustainability and wellbeing.

Residents will enjoy rooftop recreational spaces that provide breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape. Interestingly, the project has a dedication to home-like apartments or apartments with house-sized proportions.

“The architecture for the residential is about creating an environment for people to live and also that perhaps they can move from one apartment to another,” says the building’s architect Frank Stanisic.

“There are so many apartments here with seven buildings. I would like to think there’s some inter-generational movement between people as they get older, as they have children, so they move from a one-bedder to a two-bedder, and a two-bedder to a three-bed, so I’d like to think there’s enough diversity that allows people to stay in this environment and just move around within the buildings that are here. To have a happy life quite frankly.”

Ellipse Property Associate Director Puja Khanna says the developer, along with builder Decode, is delighted to have reached the demolition milestone.

“Today marks a significant milestone for our entire team as we embark on the construction program of our most significant project to date Carrington Place,” she says.

It’s a major undertaking for our company and a project that has drawn on the expertise and specialisations of a team of market leading consultants, architects, planners, engineers and builders.

“As the largest residential project in Castle Hill, Ellipse Property is delighted to be delivering such a significant multi-staged, game-changing project for the local Hills community, a major component of the transformation and evolution of Castle Hill.”

Construction is planned to commence in the coming weeks, with Stage 1 Atrium due for completion in Q3 2025.