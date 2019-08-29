Thousands of new homes planned for Sydney's north-west

Landcom and Sydney Metro have announced the appointment of developer Deicorp to deliver the Tallawong Station housing project.

To be designed by Turner Studio, the Tallawong Station project is the first of several residential and commercial developments planned along the Metro Northwest rail line by Landcom as part of the Metro Northwest Places Program that will eventually see more than 11,000 new homes being built adjacent to the stations from Tallawong to Epping over the next decade.

As part of the development partnership with Landcom and Sydney Metro, Deicorp will develop the first two sites of the Tallawong Station Precinct South project, which has been approved for up to 1,100 residential dwellings.

Deicorp has successfully delivered landmark developments across Sydney over the last 20 years including the recently completed South Village Kirrawee and the Highline Project at Westmead.

“The Tallawong station sites are approved for up to 1,100 diverse housing options and approximately 9,000sqm of retail, commercial and community uses as well as a central public plaza and park,” says Landcom CEO John Brogden.

He adds that the Tallawong Station precinct will also deliver up to 55 affordable housing options.

“Even in a declining market, housing affordability is still a major issue in Sydney and Landcom has a key role to play in providing Affordable Housing to workers on low to moderate incomes such as nurses’ aides, cleaners and maintenance workers."

“Importantly this development will deliver on Landcom’s commitment to provide five per cent Affordable Housing across all Metro Northwest and Landcom development sites.”

The affordable housing units will be managed by Bridge Housing Group.

Deicorp will build 16 buildings between two and eight storeys on a 4.3-hectare mixed-use site at the Tallawong Station precinct to house the apartments. Construction is scheduled to begin in late 2021.