Over 3,200 apartments under construction, nearly 600 new homes completed, contracts exchanged on 850 more apartments, and very importantly, three significant projects being greenlit – 2023 has been another successful year for leading Sydney-based developer, Deicorp.

With recent development and planning approvals for Cosmopolitan Parramatta, Melrose Central, and the Fiveways Junction project in Crows Nest, Deicorp is positioned to deliver another 1,200 apartments across the three projects in key transport-connected locations in Sydney.

Cosmopolitan Parramatta

Designed by reputed architectural firm Turner Studio as a new urban village in the heart of Parramatta, Cosmopolitan offers a modern collection of 604 one, two, and three-bedroom apartments situated atop a vibrant retail and commercial podium with pedestrian-friendly laneways.

Located on the park-side edge of Parramatta’s CBD, and in close proximity to the new Parramatta Light Rail stop, Cosmopolitan offers easy connections to key destinations for future residents.

Melrose Central

Also designed by Turner Studio, Melrose Central, which received planning approval recently, will offer nearly 500 apartments and 30,000 sqm of retail and commercial space. Boasting a wide range of cafes, restaurants, a supermarket and retail outlets, Melrose Central has been planned as the vibrant heart of the entire Melrose Park precinct.

The project delivers on Deicorp’s philosophy of style, convenience and transport connectivity, with the planned Parramatta Stage 2 Light Rail stop seamlessly linking the development to Parramatta, Sydney Olympic Park, and surrounding areas.

Crows Nest

Deicorp has also received planning proposal approval for a 129-apartment project at their Crows Nest island site in suburban Sydney. Plans for the 16-storey mixed use development at the Fiveways Junction are expected to be lodged soon.